This popular handbag set is the perfect graduation gift — and it's on sale

The best part? It's a three-piece set, so your graduate can opt to use either the roomy tote, crossbody messenger bag or the convenient clutch depending on what their schedule entails.

The sets are available in 12 different colors, so you can choose which will best complement their chic sense of style, from the classic beige to the trendy red-brown design. Regardless of which color you choose, each item in the set boasts a zipper closure, so they'll never have to worry about loose items in their bag.

Our associate commerce editor Daniel Boan purchased the set a few months ago as a gift and was pleased with the look and feel of the bags.

"I bought this set for my 14 year-old-niece for Christmas since she wanted something a little more 'grown-up,' and I was super surprised by the quality when it arrived," Boan said. "The bags felt really well-made, and it's a great value for under $40. The large bag is super roomy, while the others seem like great on-the-go options."

Amazon customers are raving over the quality and it has a nearly perfect 4.5-star rating.

"This is one of the best buys I've ever gotten on here!" one of the over 1,000 verified purchasers wrote. "The purse has a great quality to it and I'm still shocked that I got all three purses for one price! I can't wait to buy one of another color!"

One reviewer who gifted the set to recent college graduates said the handbags are even professional enough for job interviews.

"Got these for our daughter and her roommate as they just graduated from college and had job interviews," the reviewer wrote. "They were surprised, loved them and they both got job offers."

Many colors are currently on sale for more than 30% off, so you won't have to look too far to find a great deal on a practical gift (and maybe even snag one for yourself).

