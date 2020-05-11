This popular handbag set is the perfect graduation gift — and it's on sale

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If you've been searching for the perfect gift for the graduate in your life, you've likely been hoping to find something that you know they'll actually use.
While jewelry and tech gear might be on your list, don't forget the essentials that nearly every college student relies on to help them get through every semester. A stylish and functional handbag might be something they don't already own, and we found a bestselling set that has rave reviews and is TODAY-editor approved.
Lovevook 3-Piece Handbag Set
The best part? It's a three-piece set, so your graduate can opt to use either the roomy tote, crossbody messenger bag or the convenient clutch depending on what their schedule entails.
The sets are available in 12 different colors, so you can choose which will best complement their chic sense of style, from the classic beige to the trendy red-brown design. Regardless of which color you choose, each item in the set boasts a zipper closure, so they'll never have to worry about loose items in their bag.
Our associate commerce editor Daniel Boan purchased the set a few months ago as a gift and was pleased with the look and feel of the bags.
"I bought this set for my 14 year-old-niece for Christmas since she wanted something a little more 'grown-up,' and I was super surprised by the quality when it arrived," Boan said. "The bags felt really well-made, and it's a great value for under $40. The large bag is super roomy, while the others seem like great on-the-go options."
Amazon customers are raving over the quality and it has a nearly perfect 4.5-star rating.
"This is one of the best buys I've ever gotten on here!" one of the over 1,000 verified purchasers wrote. "The purse has a great quality to it and I'm still shocked that I got all three purses for one price! I can't wait to buy one of another color!"
One reviewer who gifted the set to recent college graduates said the handbags are even professional enough for job interviews.
"Got these for our daughter and her roommate as they just graduated from college and had job interviews," the reviewer wrote. "They were surprised, loved them and they both got job offers."
Many colors are currently on sale for more than 30% off, so you won't have to look too far to find a great deal on a practical gift (and maybe even snag one for yourself).
