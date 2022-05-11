Returning to the office? 8 essentials you don't want to be without

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With many people returning to office, you're probably looking for some much-needed essentials to make life easier and more comfortable. If you're anything like us, we've gotten used to a full fridge and all of our favorite things in close proximity. Now, we're adjusting to new routines, commutes and time away from home.

Meghan Murphy, editor-in-chief of Woman's Day and author of "Your Life Fully Charged," stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share her favorite essentials that make the transition back to the office easier.

You won't want to be without these products on your first day back to work, from tech must-haves to a personalized calendar.

Office must-haves

Tech essentials

If you're always forgetting your charger at home, or ending up with a dead phone at the end of the day, look no further than this wireless charger. Murphy says it "saved the day" when she first went back to the office. It easily snaps onto your phone and feature's a foldable kickstand so you can stay charged and connected all day.

PROMO: For first-time customers, use the code BACKTOWORK until May 18, 2022, to save 15% off

With hybrid schedules, you're probably having to lug a laptop, among everything else, to and from work. Murphy says a tote was giving her back pain and switched to this Dagne Dover backpack. It comes in bright hues and neutrals, fits most 13-inch laptops and more!

Whether you're commuting long hours or just want to wind down with music, don't be without a pair of wireless headphones. This pair from House of Marley is super chic, features a noise-isolating seal for amazing sound quality and boasts up to eight hours of playtime. A portion of the proceeds go to fighting deforestation through The Marley Project.

Food and drink essentials

Save on costs by making your coffee at home with a stainless steel travel mug. Murphy says this Zojirushi travel mug keeps your java hot for hours. It comes in two different sizes, seven colors and a five-year warranty.

Did you get used to being next to your fridge all day? Don't forget to pack snacks to keep your energy going! These reusable pouches feature a leakproof ziplock and comes in a variety of sizes — as big as a gallon or as small as snack sized. You can also purchase a kit for sandwiches, fruit and more.

Between commuting and rising prices, another way to save on costs is to bring your lunch from home. Murphy loves how this Corkcircle lunchbox looks like a purse, coming in five different colors and prints, and keeps your lunch fresh all day long. You can even store your favorite tumbler with a handy adjustable loop.

Work-to-home essentials

When she felt anxious about returning to the office, Murphy treated herself to a personalized "YAY" bracelet as a daily affirmation. Whether you want to add your own mantra or your child's names, these nameplate bracelets offer unique reminders of home.

Decorate your desk with an old-school calendar to feature pictures of friends and family. Murphy saw this calendar on her co-worker's desk and had to make one for herself. Minted offers a variety of customizable calendars to feature important dates, notes and memories.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!