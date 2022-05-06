6 fashion Amazon must-haves for May, according to thousands of reviewers

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

It's time to pack up your heavy coats and put those sweaters into storage because warmer weather is finally here. Whether you're planning your next beach destination and shopping for the perfect swimsuit or looking to jump on TikTok's latest trend — the "Coastal Grandmother" — we have you covered for all your summer essentials.

Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to break down Amazon's top customer favorites for the season. These trending picks have the customer seal of approval with over thousands of verified ratings. And clothes won't be the only thing you'll want to upgrade; you'll want to swap out your boots for sandals and beanies for visors.

From a '90s nostalgic hair accessory to the versatile exercise dress, these Amazon finds are ones you might not want to miss.

Amazon customers' most-loved fashion

Post says the visor is trending big time. If you're hitting the beach, golf course or running errands around town, you'll want to keep the sun off your face with this top-selling, wide-brim straw sun visor. Not only do we love the fact that you can still rock your ponytail, but it also rolls up so you can throw it in your purse or carry-on.

This one-piece swimsuit has over 6,000 five-star Amazon reviews and we can see why. Featuring a wrap design and block coloring, it's flattering for most body types and creates the on-trend high-waist illusion. Plus it comes in 16 different colors and prints to choose from.

We are obsessed with the "Coastal Grandmother" trend on TikTok. If you haven't heard of it yet, think strolling on the sand near a coastal beach house in a pair of these linen pants. These classic culotte-style pants are made out of 100 percent linen and come in 15 different colors. Pair it with your favorite white button-down or cardigan to complete the look.

Take athleisure to the next level with this Amazon favorite. Post says the exercise dress is her "warm weather uniform" and absolute favorite sporty must-have of the season — she has three! This dress isn't just for the tennis court; it's chic enough to run errands or wear to a casual lunch. According to the brand, it's made of nylon and spandex for the ultimate comfort and stretch. Before you add it to your cart, be sure to check the coupon box to get the discounted price of $28.99.

If you need more proof that the '90s are coming back strong, look no further than the claw clip. At just $10, this set features eight acrylic clips in a variety of trendy colors, including tortoise and mother-of-pearl. The clips feature a nonslip grip for easy use while putting together your favorite hair style.

What were originally intended to be post-workout recovery shoes became one of the season's biggest sandal trends. Post says the Cloud Slides might be "the most comfortable shoes you'll ever put on your feet" and one verified Amazon reviewer said they "feel like marshmallows." According to the brand, the single band has a snug fit for support, shock absorbent soles and 15 colors to choose from.

More Amazon fashion favorites for summer

Update your sunglasses with these retro-style shades. One verified Amazon reviewer said "they’re perfect to wear with a hat as they don’t push up into the brim or are forced down leaving marks on your nose." There are over 20 colors to choose from ranging from neutral to vibrant hues.

Whether you're poolside or looking to grab lunch between rays, slip on this button-down, tunic style beach coverup. According to the brand, it's lightweight and comes in 23 different colors. One thing to note is that it is best to hand wash.

Another swimsuit trend we can't get enough of is this retro one-piece. Featuring an adjustable halter neckline for maximum support, the ruched pattern is designed to be extremely flattering and suitable for most body types.

If you're looking for the final touch for your favorite outfit, look no further than these bohemian style earrings. If you have sensitive ears, one verified reviewer said they're "lightweight and very comfortable to wear."

Nothing says "beach-ready" like a straw bag. This handwoven purse has an adjustable strap that can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. According to the brand, it's big enough to fit your phone, keys and makeup essentials.

Another '90s trend making a comeback are the spandex shorts, now known as yoga shorts. This high-waist pair comes in 20 colors and made of both nylon and spandex for the ultimate stretch. Wear with your favorite oversized tee for a chic, casual look.

