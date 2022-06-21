IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Surprise: Amazon Prime Day deals start today — here's what to shop now

LIVE COVERAGE
Updated an hour ago

Amazon Prime Day early deals have started – what to shop now

From tech to fashion, we have all of the early deals worth grabbing right now.
TODAY Illustration / Getty Images

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Amazon Prime Day technically isn't until July 12 and 13, but the major e-retailer is dropping early deals starting today. Keep checking back here for all of the best discounts you can score on top products in tech, home, fashion and more.

Don't miss out on up to 70% off air fryers, cookware and more

Jannely Espinal

1h ago / 4:56 PM UTC

To make your kitchen prep more efficient, Amazon is dropping more Prime Day deals that are too sweet to resist. Score a chic set of pans or improve your pantry storage with the perfect clear containers — all at a major discount for a limited time.

FYI: Major Prime Day tech deals on Kindle, Canon and Toshiba

Emma Stessman

1h ago / 4:48 PM UTC

Looking to upgrade your home cleaning routine or step up your fitness game? We found some more early Amazon Prime Day tech deals to help you do that. You can score an Amazon Halo fitness tracker for less than $50, get more than $500 off a robot vacuum-mop combo and so much more.

Save up to 63% with early Amazon Prime Day home deals

Kamari Stewart

1h ago / 4:42 PM UTC

If you were looking for a sign to upgrade your home, this it it. These early deals can help you treat yourself while saving up to 63% on home must-haves like storage, bedding and vacuums.

Complete your summer wardrobe with these early Prime Day deals

Danielle Murphy

1h ago / 4:38 PM UTC

Prepping for a few Fourth of July barbecues and weekend events? Well, fireworks aren't all people will be eyeing when they see you rocking this summer dress we found on deal for 30% off. To complete the look, accessorize with huggie earrings, slip-on sandals and a beach tote — all on sale on Amazon right now!

Alert: Up to 72% off must-have beauty items before Prime Day

Audrey Ekman

2h ago / 4:24 PM UTC

Be honest — when was the last time you washed your makeup brushes? Luckily for you, we found a great early Amazon Prime Day deal on a bestselling makeup brush cleaner that does all the work for you. Plus, we spotted summer beauty must-haves like an ice roller under $13 and a skin care mini fridge that's discounted by over $100!

Amazon Prime Day early kitchen deals

Jannely Espinal

3h ago / 3:29 PM UTC

Early Prime Day sales are bringing a selection of cookware, meal prep tools and kitchen essentials like a TikTok-approved coffee maker and handy air fryer to make your kitchen chef-approved — all for a significant discount.

Prime Day early home deals

Kamari Stewart

3h ago / 3:22 PM UTC

Whether you’re ready to upgrade to a smart vacuum, switch up your bedroom decor to match a new aesthetic or just eager to relax after a long day, these early Prime Day home deals are exactly what you’re looking for.

Amazon Prime Day early beauty deals

Audrey Ekman

3h ago / 3:16 PM UTC

From beauty basics like a 16-piece makeup brush set to hair hacks like the viral no-heat curling headband, we found some early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals you won’t want to miss. Here are the best beauty finds that the Shop TODAY editors are adding to our carts, including a natural-looking self-tanner set under $30 and summer essentials like sunscreen for the whole family at 52% off.

Amazon Prime Day early fashion deals

Danielle Murphy

3h ago / 3:07 PM UTC

With the official start of summer happening today, we can’t think of a better time to shop the trendiest fashion finds of the season. From deep denim discounts to 50% off designer sunglasses, these are the markdowns we have our eyes on.

Amazon Prime Day early tech deals

Emma Stessman

3h ago / 3:07 PM UTC

From Apple AirPods to smart home accessories, we've spotted tons of deals on must-have gadgets that are not to be missed. For example, right now, you can score a smart TV for as little as $90, snag a pair of Apple AirPods for under $100 and save up to 56% off Amazon devices. Here, we're sharing some of our favorite deals that you can shop now.