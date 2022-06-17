When is Prime Day 2022? Everything you need to know — plus, early deals to shop

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shoppers, start your engines — and prepare your wallets — because Amazon finally dropped the news we've all been waiting for. The retailer recently announced that the official dates of Prime Day 2022 will be July 12 and 13. However, the major retailer also announced early deals will kick off June 21 with exciting savings on select Amazon devices, tech and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Since 2015, Prime Day has typically taken place in mid-July. However, Amazon changed the event date to October in 2020 and late June in 2021 due to the pandemic and shipping delays. A recent press release shared with Shop TODAY officially confirmed that the 48-hour event is set to happen on July 12 and 13, with early deals kicking off on June 21.

When are Prime Day early deals?

Amazon announced that it will be releasing early deals three weeks before the big two-day event is set to happen. Starting Tuesday, June 21, Prime members can look forward to discounts as much as 55% off "select Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV, and more deals from top brands like De'Longhi, Dove, and SodaStream."

How long is Prime Day?

Prime Day 2022 will last for 48 hours, beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT and ending Wednesday, July 13.

