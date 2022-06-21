Can't wait for Prime Day? 13 Amazon deals on top tech items that you can shop right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We were on the edge of our seats for months wondering when we would learn more about Amazon Prime Day 2022. Just last week, Amazon finally let us in on the secret, revealing that this year’s event will be taking place on July 12 and 13.

And while deals are still coming, for anyone who is itching to get shopping, there are already plenty of markdowns available on the site. And some of the biggest deals that we've found so far have been on tech. The retailer is marking down top gadgets, so you can score a TV for as little as $90 or a fitness tracker for 55% off.

Here, some of the best Amazon device deals that you can shop ahead of Prime Day.

Early Amazon Prime Day tech deals

This TV has more than 19,700 five-star ratings, and right now you can score the smallest size for just $90! It has the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can simply turn it on and access tens of thousands of channels, apps and more, the brand says.

This Amazon TV is made to deliver "HDR like you've never seen." It has a 4K Ultra High Definition display and Dolby Vision, which is said to provide superior color, contrast, clarity and brightness for a better viewing experience.

You can grab the latest model of Amazon's bestselling Fire TV device for just $25 during the sale. This version features preset buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney+ so you can easily access your favorite apps with the press of a button. Looking for a different app? Simply use the voice control function to ask Alexa to pull it up.

Keep the jams going wherever you are with this “ultra-portable speaker.” It’s said to be waterproof and rustproof, and it even comes with a clip, so you can attach it to your bag or belt loop.

This Kindle features a waterproof design and glare-free display, so it's perfect to bring along for all of your summer adventures. You can choose between the 32 and 8-gigabyte options (both are on sale), depending on how many books you like to keep in your digital library at once.

If you have yet to join the Apple AirPods club, we only have one question for you: What are you waiting for? The second-generation model of the popular earbuds has more than 448,400 five-star ratings from satisfied Amazon shoppers, and right now you can get them for less than $100.

You can also grab the Pro model for a discount on Amazon. Reviewers say that they love the sound quality and noise-cancellation capabilities.

You can end every summer backyard barbecues with an outdoor movie night when you have this portable projector. It's designed to connect to your phone via Wi-Fi, so you can display shows, movies and videos on any blank wall in your home.

Amazon's most popular smart speaker with Alexa, the Echo Dot, is said to deliver full, crisp sound and voice control capabilities to help make your life easier. It's available in three colors and has a sleek and compact design to easily fit into your space.

Prime members can get the Amazon Halo Band for just $45 — its lowest price ever, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. The device allows you to track your steps, heart rate, sleep time and more so you can stay on top of your health goals.

If you prefer to see your stats during your workout, you can grab this Fitbit model for 25% off. You can view your heart rate, calories burned and more on the small screen, and then turn to the app on your phone for a more in-depth look at your numbers.

These popular headphones are made to provide up to 22 hours of battery life, so they’re perfect for anyone who is always on the go. According to the brand, they feature adaptive noise canceling to keep outside noise to a minimum and are easy to pair with your devices.

Over-ear headphones are trendy right now, but you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get yourself a decent pair. These $27 headphones are a shopper-favorite pick with more than 47,500 five-star ratings. Reviewers say that they’re “great headphones for the price,” and have an impressive battery life.

