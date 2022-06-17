Prime Day is less than a month away — how to jump on the best deals

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Days of deals are coming. If you're like us, you've been saving your money, waiting for the big sales to kick off. Now, the clock is ticking and our wallets are ready — Amazon Prime Day will be here in just under a month, starting on July 12.

To keep up-to-date on all of the best deals, check back here. But until the event officially starts, here's how to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022 now.

How to find the best Prime Day deals

In addition to Amazon’s Lightning Deals, which last only a few hours and require buyers to react quickly, there are also sales that last all day or the entire event. As the event nears, we'll be sure to update you on new tips to help you save big. For now, here's the best way to prep:

Have an Amazon Prime account.

Download the Amazon Prime app and allow notifications.

If you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can receive an additional 1 percent reward back on top of its already 5 percent back from Amazon and Whole Foods Market purchases.

Use your Alexa. During the previous sale, Amazon customers were able to ask Alexa, "What are my deals?" for exclusive early access to Prime Day deals. This year, you can set up the virtual assistant to notify you of deals on anything in your cart, wish list or saved for later section up to 24 hours before they're even available.

How to shop early Prime Day deals

Starting Tuesday, June 21, Prime members will get access to a special lineup of early deals. According to Amazon, select items will be discounted up to 55% off, including Amazon devices (Kindle Paperwhite, Echo Show 5, Ring Alarm Security Kit and more), a wide range of Fire TVs and other products from the retailer's top brands.

If you take advantage of these early deals, future you might thank you — you can work your way up to a $10 credit that you can redeem during the 2-day shopping event, Amazon shared. Through Prime Day, when you listen to Prime Music, stream Prime Video, borrow a Kindle Unlimited or Prime Reading book (or add one to your library) and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase, you'll collect stamps to help you earn toward the credit.

Best deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

You don't have to wait until Day 1 of Prime Day to save — a few great deals are already rolling out. Below are just a few of the standouts that we found.

Bestsellers from last year's Amazon Prime Day

Last year, shoppers saw markdowns on fashion, tech and brands like Apple AirPods and popular home and beauty tool like Shark vacuums and Revlon hair dryers. Below, we rounded up the bestselling items of Prime Day 2021.

