While you’re probably focused on navigating Amazon Prime Day 2021 in search of the best deals on tech, fashion and summer essentials, don’t forget to check out the best deals on beauty products. After all, the two-day sales event created by Amazon gives you the perfect excuse to revamp your routine or try a few new brands you've been eyeing.

From essential hair care to oral health necessities, there’s a chance for you to save on every step in your beauty routine. Here are the 19 best beauty deals from Prime Day.

To shop this article by category, click on the links below:

Best Amazon Prime Day hair care deals

A quality shampoo is the start of any good hair care routine. Try this moisturizing shampoo from Pureology to hydrate dry, damaged, frizzy or color-treated hair. It’s made with a vegan formula that is free from sulfates and parabens.

It’s important to follow up shampoo with a good conditioner. Pair the Pureology shampoo with this conditioner from the same line for optimal results.

This one bottle touts 25 different benefits, from conditioning and nourishing hair to preventing breakage and heat damage. You can use it as a leave-in treatment or a heat protectant before using styling tools. For Prime Day, you can get it at a 35% discount for just over $16.

Dealing with humidity-induced frizz is one of the biggest summer struggles. But it doesn’t have to be with this spray from Color Wow. This humidity-proof heat-activated spray is designed to last in your hair for up to three shampoos so you don’t have to worry about your hair not making it through the day anymore. Don’t miss this Prime Day deal where you can get it for under $20!

Tame pesky flyaway hairs in seconds with this finishing stick. Careful, though! While the packaging is similar, be sure not to get it confused with your mascara.

This bestseller in hot-air hair brushes has a 4.6-star rating and almost 36,000 five-star reviews. It's designed to reduce styling time by making drying, styling and volumizing all one step. One Shop TODAY writer said it only took her 12 minutes to do her hair! On sale for under $50 right now, this is a great time to try it if you haven't already.

Best Amazon Prime Day skin care deals

Take your beauty sleep to the next level with this retinoid oil from Sunday Riley. It’s designed to give you even-toned skin and a youthful glow by morning.

A hydrating moisturizer is a key component of any good skin care routine. This option from Peter Thomas Roth is designed to provide up to 72 hours of hydration and touts benefits like helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Sunscreen is a vital part of everyone’s daily routine, all year long. Keep your skin protected with this broad-spectrum SPF 45 sunscreen that has a fast-absorbing texture so you don’t have to worry about looking or feeling greasy after application.

This plant-based cleanser is designed to leave you with smaller-looking pores and a radiant complexion. Key ingredients include French green clay, bentonite and white kaolin which are meant to clean pores without stripping your skin of its essential moisture.

Keep your skin hydrated and moisturized with this top-rated moisturizer from Perricone MD.

With a 4.7-star rating, don’t miss your chance to snag this micellar water from Bioderma for just $10. It can be used to cleanse your face and remove makeup.

Mattify oily skin with this oil-absorbing volcanic face roller from Revlon. This dual-action face roller not only absorbs excess oil quickly with its real volcanic stone, it also gives your face a little massage so you can feel luxurious as you do it.

Best Amazon Prime Day makeup deals

Made with coconut alkanes and hyaluronic acid, this primer claims to hydrate your skin for 24 hours while giving you an instant dewy finish.

This all-natural lip and cheek stain is made with ingredients like olive oil, avocado oil, pumpkin seed oil and fruit extracts like pomegranate, blackberry and blueberry. You can get it for 30% off today in three colors: pink, peach and red.

Keep your brows on their A-game with the ABH Brow Wiz. It comes in 11 different shades so there’s something for everyone. With a 4.7-star rating and a 30% off discount today, what other signs do you need? Don’t miss out on this deal!

Best Amazon Prime Day oral care deals

Oral-B has got you covered with the teeth-brushing coach you never knew you needed. Your personal artificial intelligence coach will guide you to make sure you cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure and for the right amount of time. It has six settings and Bluetooth connectivity so you can connect it to your smartphone. Originally $145, you can score this smart toothbrush for 31% off today.

Keep your teeth clean and plaque-free with this American Dental Association-approved water flosser. It has two modes: floss and massage. This set comes with seven different tips for every needs: three classic tips for general use, one orthodontic tip for cleaning braces, one plaque seeker tip for implants and other dental work, one pik pocket tip for periodontal pockets and one toothbrush tip to manually brush as you floss.

This top-rated teeth whitening kit boasts a 4.6-star rating and has over 3,400 five-star reviews. Get professional-level teeth whitening results right at home for 44% off!

