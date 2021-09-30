Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
By now, you've likely learned that once something goes viral on TikTok, it tends to sell out pretty quickly. Take the Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, which has been around for a few decades, but only recently blew up on the app and has since become nearly impossible to find in stock anywhere.
So when a commenter asked user @briannachickenfry what foundation she uses, she was "very reluctantly" sharing it. “I’m not kidding you when I say that it has taken me seven years to find a foundation that I like," she said. "There was a point in time where I was spending like $90 on one bottle of foundation because I thought like higher-end brands were going to be better. Turns out, that's just not true ... this foundation is $10. I don’t want to share it. I don't want to share it, because I don't want it to sell out, it’s so good.”
The foundation in question? Covergirl's Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation. And although some shades are low in stock or out of stock since going viral, many are somehow still available. And better yet, it's actually on sale right now at both Amazon and Ulta.
Covergirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation
"It's a dewy finish, it's like very lightweight but it's also full coverage, and that's why I love it," @briannachickenfry said in the video, which has garnered 3.2 million views since it was posted on Sept. 20.
Part of Covergirl's Clean Fresh line, the foundation is vegan and is made without parabens, sulfates or phthalate. It may also help nourish and hydrate skin thanks to ingredients like coconut milk and aloe. And it's available in 14 shades, ranging from porcelain to dark.
After seeing the video, beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira had to try it out for herself. While she was skeptical at first because she had seen some negative reviews, she said, “it did a fabulous job of covering up my redness and evening out the skin tone.” She later added that "it looks really pretty," on her skin, which she described as normal with minimal texture. Another user described it as "incredible" and said there was "no comparison," between the Skin Milk Foundation and the formula that she had been using before.
It has an average 4.2-star rating on Amazon from more than 5,100 reviews and many people say that it helps to even out skin tone and gives their complexion a dewy appearance. Many of the top reviews come from people who have dry skin, who have said that it makes skin look healthier and more moisturized. While it provides a sheer amount of coverage, reviewers have noted that it's buildable so you can apply more if needed.
"I have very dry skin and this makes it look super moisturized," wrote one verified buyer. "And it just feels so soft. I am an actor and the only time I wear makeup is for auditions or events. This looks amazing on camera and I've been complimented on my skin multiple times when I've worn it in auditions. I love, love, love this product!"
Certain reviewers have noted that the foundation does have a smell, which some described as "weird" and "nutty," though @briannachickenfry described it as having a "good" smell in the video.
"WOW, I LOVE this product," wrote another verified reviewer. "It is so lightweight and gives me enough coverage that I still look kind of natural but covers my acne and evens my skin tone. Such a good color match!"
For more stories like this, check out:
- According to TikTok, you should use hyaluronic acid on your hair — a derm weighs in
- Glycerin is one of skin care’s unsung heroes — here’s why
- We found the TikTok-loved Clinique lipstick that’s sold out almost everywhere
Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!