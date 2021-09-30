"It's a dewy finish, it's like very lightweight but it's also full coverage, and that's why I love it," @briannachickenfry said in the video, which has garnered 3.2 million views since it was posted on Sept. 20.

Part of Covergirl's Clean Fresh line, the foundation is vegan and is made without parabens, sulfates or phthalate. It may also help nourish and hydrate skin thanks to ingredients like coconut milk and aloe. And it's available in 14 shades, ranging from porcelain to dark.

After seeing the video, beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira had to try it out for herself. While she was skeptical at first because she had seen some negative reviews, she said, “it did a fabulous job of covering up my redness and evening out the skin tone.” She later added that "it looks really pretty," on her skin, which she described as normal with minimal texture. Another user described it as "incredible" and said there was "no comparison," between the Skin Milk Foundation and the formula that she had been using before.

It has an average 4.2-star rating on Amazon from more than 5,100 reviews and many people say that it helps to even out skin tone and gives their complexion a dewy appearance. Many of the top reviews come from people who have dry skin, who have said that it makes skin look healthier and more moisturized. While it provides a sheer amount of coverage, reviewers have noted that it's buildable so you can apply more if needed.

"I have very dry skin and this makes it look super moisturized," wrote one verified buyer. "And it just feels so soft. I am an actor and the only time I wear makeup is for auditions or events. This looks amazing on camera and I've been complimented on my skin multiple times when I've worn it in auditions. I love, love, love this product!"

Certain reviewers have noted that the foundation does have a smell, which some described as "weird" and "nutty," though @briannachickenfry described it as having a "good" smell in the video.

"WOW, I LOVE this product," wrote another verified reviewer. "It is so lightweight and gives me enough coverage that I still look kind of natural but covers my acne and evens my skin tone. Such a good color match!"

