Amazon has already dropped so many early Prime Day deals — 26 to shop now

Days of deals are coming. If you're like us, you've been saving your money, waiting for the big sales to kick off. Now, the clock is ticking and our wallets are ready — Amazon Prime Day will be here in just under a month, starting on July 12.

To keep up-to-date on all of the best deals, check back here. But until the event officially starts, here's how to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022 and take advantage of some early sales.

How to shop early Prime Day deals

Last week, Amazon started dropping a special lineup of early Prime Day deals across every category for its members. Right now, select items are discounted up to 55% off, including Amazon devices (Fire TV Cube, Echo Show 5, Blink Camera Kit and more), a wide range of Smart TVs and other products from the retailer's top brands. Members can also stay up to date on a wide range of sales directly on the Amazon Deals page by clicking on the "Prime Early Access deals" checkbox.

If you take advantage of these early deals, future you might thank you — you can work your way up to a $10 credit that you can redeem during the 2-day shopping event, Amazon shared. Through Prime Day, when you listen to Prime Music, stream Prime Video, borrow a Kindle Unlimited or Prime Reading book (or add one to your library) and make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase, you'll collect stamps to help you earn toward the credit.

How to find the best Prime Day deals

In addition to Amazon’s Lightning Deals, which last only a few hours and require buyers to react quickly, there are also sales that last all day or the entire event. As the event nears, we'll be sure to update you on new tips to help you save big. For now, here's the best way to prep:

Have an Amazon Prime account.

Download the Amazon Prime app and allow notifications.

If you have an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, you can receive up to 6 percent back at Amazon and Whole Foods on Prime Day as well as 5 percent back year-round — on top of the 1 percent back wherever Visa is accepted. Through July 29, Prime members who are approved for a Rewards Card will also receive a $200 Amazon Gift Card.

Use your Alexa. This year, you can set up the virtual assistant to notify you of deals on anything in your cart, wish list or saved for later section up to 24 hours before they're even available. You can ask, "Alexa, what are my notifications" to learn more about the sales you're interested in and even have Alexa buy something for you once the deal goes live.

Best deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

You don't have to wait until Day 1 of Prime Day to save — a few great deals are already rolling out. Below are just a few of the standouts that we found.

Bestsellers from last year's Amazon Prime Day

Last year, shoppers saw markdowns on fashion, tech and brands like Apple AirPods and popular home and beauty tool like Shark vacuums and Revlon hair dryers. Below, we rounded up the bestselling items of Prime Day 2021.

