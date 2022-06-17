24 budget-friendly home and kitchen deals to shop ahead of Prime Day

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Have you heard? Amazon recently announced the official dates for Prime Day 2022 — and we're already looking forward to shopping some epic deals. But if you can't wait until July to scratch that shopping itch, the retailer has you covered — especially if you're in the market for a home goods makeover.

Summer is finally here, which means you're probably busy planning the next summer barbecue, setting up — or cleaning up — an outdoor playdate or making dinner for the whole family. During this time, you may have also realized that your home and kitchen are in need of a major refresh.

Luckily for you, we tracked down 24 Amazon deals that will help you organize, clean and elevate your space. From 56% off a nearly five-star toaster to $80 off an air purifier, this is your sign to spruce up your home and kitchen on a budget.

Amazon home deals

When the summer heat hits it's almost certain that pollen and dust-filled air will follow. This air-purifier can remove almost 100 percent of these particles in a room as large as 1,095 square feet, the brand says. With low speed and noise settings activated during sleep mode, you can have clean air all day and night. At 44% off, how can you resist this deal?

As you make room for your summer clothes, you might need somewhere to organize and store your winter attire. These large storage bags are stackable and complete with thick handles to make lifting easier. When you're not using this storage 6-pack, you can fold them to save room. Now is your chance to snag them for 33% off.

Don't forget about the basics. According to the brand, this curtain liner is mildew-resistant and features magnetic weights to help keep it in place. A 50% discount brings the price down to just $8.

Take advantage of this lightning deal and save 25% off this portable travel steamer. It's designed to provide 15 minutes of continuous steam and comes with a long, 9-foot cord for easy use.

Keep your feet comfortable while you cook with a fresh set of mats. This set is on sale for 40% off, so you can grab two for $30.

If your sheet set needs some refreshing, this 100 percent cotton option is currently on deal for as low as $40. You'll love snuggling into the 400-thread-count material, which the brand says is cool, comfortable and buttery soft.

A cordless vacuum can make it easier to reach messes in hard-to-reach areas. This model is on sale for $60, thanks to a 60% markdown.

Is the summer heat finally getting to you? This 42-inch oscillating tower fan has three speeds for all your cooling needs — and you can control it from a remote. With more than 25,000 verified purchaser five-star reviews, the fan has even pleased customers from steamier states including Louisiana, Florida and Texas.

This two-in-one cleaning tool doesn't just clean up grime — it also sanitizes the floor. It doesn't require any soap or buckets of water that will spill all over the floor, you'll just need to plug it into an outlet and start cleaning. Since it is on sale right now, you can add it to your cart for $70.

A simple statement is all you need to spruce up your décor. This gold accent mirror is on sale for 28% off right now and can make a statement on any bare wall.

Anyone with a furry friend at home knows that pet hair seems to accumulate practically overnight. According to the brand, this cordless vacuum is lightweight and holds three times more dirt than a stick vacuum for a more efficient clean-up.

If you're looking for an affordable and hands-free way to keep your house clean, Eufy's robotic vacuum has been marked down by $140, thanks to an Amazon coupon available to clip before checkout. The vacuum can be controlled from your smartphone, and once it's done cleaning, you can use the app to check exactly where around the house it cleaned.

Summer is on the way and the more time we spend outdoors, the more dirt we're likely to bring inside. If you don't feel like cleaning it up each and every time you come home, now is your chance to save $200 on a robotic vacuum.

Amazon kitchen deals

This 22-in-1 vegetable chopper is a quick and easy solution to all your slicing and dicing needs. The machine comes with 11 blades that snap in and out easily, according to the brand. It even comes with a juicer so you don't have to bother with manual squeezing — all for $25!

Use this toaster's six toasting levels to turn the bread of your choice golden brown. With 1.5 inch slots, you can also toast larger foods, including waffles and bagels. "I can't recall owning [a toaster] that toasted so evenly before," one reviewer wrote.

Cast iron skillets are multitaskers in the kitchen. From the stovetop to the grill, you can use the skillets in this set to whip up everything from eggs to steak.

Organizing your pantry doesn't have to feel overwhelming. This 16-piece set includes containers of a variety of sizes that the brand says are food-grade and dishwasher, freezer and microwave safe. The set also comes with 24 chalkboard labels that can help you easily identify what you need.

Looking for different ways to reduce food waste in your home? This vacuum sealer uses two modes to help preserve poached, simmered, steamed and dry food. A 20% discount means you can snag it for $40.

Up your dinner party game with a brand-new charcuterie set. This set comes with a 100 percent bamboo board, various cheese knives, a wine opener and more — and it's 25% off right now.

Warmer weather calls for smoothies! This blender is not only designed for easy use, but according to the brand, it can blend fruits, vegetables and ice in seconds. Another plus? The blades are removable for quick cleaning.

Air fryers have become popular kitchen gadgets for a reason — they make it so much easier to cook meals without added oils. You can use them to dehydrate vegetables, crisp fries to perfection or try your hand at other recipes. This air fryer from Instant Pot is on sale right now for 15% off.

This espresso machine doesn't just brew espresso — it also comes with a milk frothing wand, so you can create foamy drinks and maybe try your hand at latte art at home. Using its three-in-one filter holder, you can make coffee how you like it: with your preferred coffee grounds, beans or espresso pod.

If you'd rather make your meals in one pot, you won't want to miss this deal. The Instant Pot Pro is made to slow cook, bake cakes, steam, sauté and more — all you'll have to do is set the timer. Right now, you can save $20 on the handy appliance.

Nearly 90 percent of this blender's 6,800 reviewers gave it a five-star rating. Since the set is complete with a pitcher, bowl and two to-go cups, how can we blame them? Grab this blending kitchen system now, while it's still under $200.

For more of the best Amazon deals and coverage, check out:

