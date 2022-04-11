Amazon just marked down so many of its devices — here are 15 deals to shop

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From fitness trackers to smart thermostats, Amazon has devices for almost every area of your life.

And whether you've been hoping to upgrade your security system or finally make your home a little smarter, right now, you can score discounts on the Amazon devices that will help you do that. Through April 17, the retailer is giving shoppers the chance to score spring deals on Fire Tablets, Kindles, Echo speakers and more of its devices — offering savings of up to 45% on new tech!

From TVs to tablets, here are 15 deals to shop from the event.

Amazon device deals

You can grab Amazon’s bestselling Fire tablet for less than $40 right now. According to the brand, the device features a speedy 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and provides up to seven hours of battery life for reading, scrolling social media or watching movies.

If you’re looking for an option with a few more bells and whistles, you can also grab the latest version of the tablet, the Fire HD 10, for a discount. This device features a brighter HD display, longer-lasting battery and more powerful processor, according to the brand. You can choose between multiple colors and two storage capacity options: 32 or 64 gigabytes.

You can plug this small device into your TV to access all of your favorite streaming services, from Netflix to Spotify. The remote is Alexa-enabled, so you can ask it to change the channel, find a movie or even control other compatible devices in your smart home.

If you have yet to add any smart home devices to your space, but are looking for ways to get more connected at home, the Amazon Echo Dot seems like a great place to start. The affordable device (which is 20% off during the sale) is more than just a speaker — you can use the Alexa-enabled gadget to call friends, set an alarm and check the weather as well as stream music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Tablet comes in a kid-proof case that's made to protect the device against bumps and drops. Though, if it does break, it comes with a two-year worry-free guarantee so you can return it for a new one, the brand says. Kids can use the tablet to play games, watch shows, read books and so much more. Plus, you can set parental controls to limit their screen time and set educational goals.

After a day of carrying around a bag packed with the books on your list, your shoulder starts getting pretty sore. Save yourself some pain and grab this Kindle, so you can always have easy access to all the titles on your reading list. The device has a glare-free display that the brand says it "reads like real paper," even in direct sunlight!

With Amazon's Echo Show 8, you can make video calls to family, watch TV, get hands-free access to recipes while cooking and more. While it normally costs more than $100, you can get it right now for just under $60! The device can be turned into a digital photo frame, so you set it to show all your favorite memories when you're not using it.

There are a number of deals on TVs right now on Amazon, so you can score this option for just $150. The 32-inch smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can turn it on and instantly access tens of thousands of apps and channels, the brand says.

Watch TV shows and movies at four times the resolution of full HD with this smart TV. It's equipped with DTS Studio Sound, which the brand says provides realistic and immersive audio.

Don't let a constant stream of notifications distract you from your workouts! Amazon's Halo Band has all the features you could want from a fitness tracker, including step, workout, heart rate and sleep tracking — without all of the distractions that you'd get from more high-tech options. With an Amazon Halo membership (you'll get six months free with your purchase), you get even deeper insights on your body composition, sleep habits and more.

Perfect for kids, this smart lamp can be connected to Alexa-enabled devices so they can control the brightness or color of the lamp with their voice. They can use it as a nightlight or as a sunlight alarm — it'll gradually get brighter until it's time for them to wake up.

Make washing your hands more fun with this smart soap dispenser. The dispenser has a 20-second timer that lights up as you wash to let you know when it's time to rinse. You can pair it with an Echo device to have it play songs or tell jokes when you start washing.

Amazon's smart thermostat promises to help you reduce energy usage and spend less money on your monthly bill. You can use the Alexa app to track and manage your HVAC usage. If the device has a hunch that you're away or asleep, it can automatically adjust the temperature.

Upgrade your home security system with the Ring five-piece kit, which is currently 20% off. The kit includes a Ring base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender. You can connect the devices to the Ring app to receive notifications when the system is triggered, change your alarm modes and more.

This weather-resistant wireless security camera is made to be placed outdoors, so you can keep an eye on your driveway or backyard, no matter the season. According to the brand, it has a long-lasting battery life and can run for up to two years on two AA batteries.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!