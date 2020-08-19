I reluctantly bought a Kindle — here's my honest opinion

Why the Oasis model?

After looking at the Oasis and Paperwhite options, I chose the newer Oasis version for its upgraded design and, if I'm honest, the convenient page-turning buttons. The screen features a 7-inch 300-ppi display and incorporates e-ink technology. I ended up with the 8-GB option as it'll fit more books than I'll ever be able to read and it kept the price down in comparison to the 32-GB model.

If you're looking to spend a little less on your e-reader, the Kindle Paperwhite is currently on sale and also has rave reviews from Amazon customers.

It's comfortable to hold

One of the worries that initially held me back from purchasing a Kindle was how easy it would be to hold. The Kindle Oasis quickly quieted those worries with its ergonomic design and page-turning side buttons. You don't have to worry about accidentally hitting the screen and inadvertently turning the page mid-sentence. Plus, it's perfect for one-handed reading and I never fear that I'll accidentally drop it. I also added a leather case to mine, which has a great feel and keeps my screen protected when I'm not using it.

The adjustable light is the real winner

Have you ever wanted to take in a good story in less than favorable light? The Kindle Oasis completely eliminates the issue! It's auto-adjusting light seamlessly takes you from day to night, just like a good outfit. If you prefer to fiddle with the settings yourself, you can adjust from white to amber light and even schedule the time you'd like it to shift.

I've been able to read in direct sunlight, with all the lights off and in indoor lighting without any issues!

What else makes it so great?

Beyond holding an impressive amount of reading material, the Kindle Oasis has a number of other great features that I just couldn't pass up. The waterproof design allows you to read anywhere without the fear of ruining your device. Bathtub reading? Check.

Kara Quill / TODAY

If you prefer listening to reading, the Kindle Oasis also supports Audible subscriptions so you can carry around all of your favorite audiobooks. The device also has Bluetooth-enabled speakers so you can listen anywhere.

Something that surprised me about this e-reader is how well it holds a charge. I use my Kindle quite regularly and I think I've only charged it three times since purchasing it a few months ago.

Yes, I still buy regular books

While I love the Kindle Oasis for many reasons, I can't quite kick my book-buying habit. For books that I plan on keeping for a long time, want to reference in the future or that I'm particularly excited about, I still like purchasing a hard copy. If you also can't let go of your love for physical copies, I suggest checking out Bookshop.org to help support your local book stores!

