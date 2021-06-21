Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Amazon Prime Day is making upgrading to wireless headphones a little bit cheaper.

Prime Day, the annual shopping event created by Amazon, is here and with it comes amazing sales on everything from home goods to tech. And one important tech item that is currently marked down are the highly popular Apple AirPods Pro!

Right now, the bestselling wireless earbuds with wireless charging case are down to $189.99, more than 24% off on Amazon. The Apple AirPods versions with both wireless and wired charging cases are also on sale.

Best Amazon AirPods sales

The Pro version comes with built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging.

The Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are on sale for 20% off at Amazon.