Amazon Prime Day is making upgrading to wireless headphones a little bit cheaper.
Prime Day, the annual shopping event created by Amazon, is here and with it comes amazing sales on everything from home goods to tech. And one important tech item that is currently marked down are the highly popular Apple AirPods Pro!
Right now, the bestselling wireless earbuds with wireless charging case are down to $189.99, more than 24% off on Amazon. The Apple AirPods versions with both wireless and wired charging cases are also on sale.
Best Amazon AirPods sales
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case
The Pro version comes with built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging.
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
The Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case are on sale for 20% off at Amazon.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
Our advice? Don't miss out on this deal. These wireless earbuds pair seamlessly between other Apple devices and offer great sound quality.
Jen Birkhofer, our director of e-commerce, has been singing their praises since 2018.
"I am obsessed with my Apple AirPods — they are so easy to use," she said. "Because they're wire-free, I thought I would lose them, so I bought a cover and clip that hooks onto my gym bag, and I haven't lost them yet! FYI: If you do lose one, you can use Find My Phone to locate it."
Jen's even made a convert out of other family members.
"Even my dad, who rocked an AM/FM radio Walkman for about 20 years, loves his AirPods and runs with them almost daily."
So there you have it. You're never too young or too old to cut the cord.
