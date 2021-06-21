Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Nothing feels better than getting a great deal on a must-have product, and luckily that is exactly what today is all about. After much anticipation, Amazon Prime Day, the annual shopping event created by Amazon, has finally arrived, but with so many deals it can be a challenge to find the best ones.

If you are feeling overwhelmed by the amount of discounts thrown your way, don't stress. Shop TODAY Editorial Director Adrianna Brach shared the day one Prime Day deals you don't want to miss. From jeans and mattresses to Amazon Fire TV Sticks, read on for some of the most jaw-dropping deals Prime Day 2021 has to offer.

Best Prime Day 2021 deals as seen on TODAY

Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K all day long with a Fire TV Stick. Using the Alexa Voice Remote you can search and launch shows across apps just by speaking. What makes this Fire Stick even better is it has a 50% discount for Prime Day.

Casper is also slashing prices on its Original Pillow, which is available to purchase individually and in pairs. Its cotton cover and percale wave are designed to keep you cool while its microfiber fill is there to support your neck.

Nothing quite compares to a quality nights sleep, but finding the right balance between softness and support can be a challenge. Luckily Casper is offering discounts on its Element Mattress and the Original Hybrid Mattress. The Element Mattress works to achieve the perfect combination through a top layer of memory foam and a durable base foam engineered to support your whole body.

The breathable foam design of both the Element Mattress and this Original Hybrid Mattress is crafted to increase airflow so you do not get too hot while sleeping.

Capable of cleaning both carpets and hard floors, this iRobot Roomba is perfect for getting rid of pet hairs and pesky crumbs. It self charges, has wi-fi connectivity and works with Alexa voice control. All you have to do is schedule it and the vacuum will do the rest.

This thermostat works to provide you maximum comfort all while trying to reduce energy use. It has the ability to detect your presence and automatically adjusts the temperature for comfort when you are home and cuts back on energy when you are away.

Take your meal preparation to the next level with this Wi-Fi air fryer. You can control and monitor the fryer from your mobile device and through Alexa or Google Assistant. It is easy to use with 11 one-touch presets and cooks healthier meals in less time than a conventional oven.

If you want to keep an eye on your pup while out of the house, this camera is a must-have. With a 160-degree wide-angle view, it can monitor your pet day and night and even sense when your dog is barking. From your mobile phone you can toss treats, play a game of catch or even speak to your pet.

Best Prime Day 2021 deals as seen on the 3rd Hour of TODAY

The heat and humidity have arrived and that means so has frizzy hair. If you are looking for a product to control the frizz, this anti-frizz spray has a formula that makes it humidity-proof and heat-activated for a long-lasting smooth effect.

Bootcut jeans are a classic, and what makes this pair even better is that they are 40% off for Prime Day. Look and feel your best knowing you got a great deal.

This Prime Day you can snag these jeans for 40% off their original price. Various washes and inclusive sizing are available, so everyone can find their perfect fit and rock these jeans.

Jeans are a fashion staple, so if you find yourself searching for the perfect pair, look no further. Easy to style and with a flattering fit, these jeans, available in multiple washes, are great for the men in your life.

If you're looking to buy a new TV, this Sony 4K ultra HD smart TV has it all. With full array LED and local dimming, you never have to worry about missing dark movie scenes. If you are a gamer, this TV even comes with a game mode feature to provide a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.

With a 48% discount, this machine and coffee bundle is the perfect way to start your morning. This machine brews six sizes, including three coffee sizes, espresso single and double shots and a new pour-over style carafe. At the touch of a button, this machine delivers consistent and delicious coffee.

Whether you are camping, backpacking or going on another adventure, this lantern that doubles as a phone charger is exactly what you need. Since it is inflatable, it is light weight and can easily be taken wherever you go. Recharge it using a USB port or 12 to 14 hours in direct sunlight. What's more, this lantern is 100% waterproof.

Join the floral print trend this summer with this chic backpack. The quilted cotton fabric that Vera Bradley is known for is lightweight, durable and comes in a variety of patterns. This backpack will also protect your tech essentials with two interior mesh slip pockets that are perfect for a laptop or tablet.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 beauty deals

A 69% discount means you can snag Amazon's bestselling makeup brush set for just $11, and can even apply the additional $10% coupon at checkout. The 14-piece set includes five face brushes and nine eye brushes that will help keep all of your summer makeup looks fresh.

If you haven't heard (from 162,000 Amazon reviewers), this super affordable mascara is not only a TODAY reader favorite but also an Amazon bestseller.

Water flossers are all the rage, and Waterpik's top-rated gadget is on sale for 20% off right now in both Black and White color options. It can help remove plaque more extensively than traditional floss, leaving you with a fresh, clean feeling after every use.

Colgate's top-rated electric toothbrush is on sale for 23% off right now, but Prime members can save an additional 20% during Prime Day. This Amazon-exclusive kit includes the toothbrush, brush head, charger and carrying case all for $53 with Prime.

Skipping the beach this summer? You can still get your glow on thanks to a 30% markdown on this bronzing mousse from St. Tropez.

This award-winning lash serum is created with vitamin peptides and amino acids in order to help your lashes appear longer and thicker. In just four to six weeks you will notice a difference and full improvement in three months.

If you keep your summer makeup look is minimalistic, you're going to want a mascara that can give your lashes some serious volume. Honest Beauty's bestselling mascara on Amazon is on sale for 20% off right now, so you can complete your summer looks for less.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 fashion deals

Pair this with any summer outfit and pack it away when you're not wearing it. It's foldable and packable, so you don't have to worry about it taking up space or getting damaged.

Skinny jeans are out, but you can get in on the flared jean trend with these cute high-waisted pants. They're available in Black, White and a Dark Wash Blue, but you won't want to miss a 24% discount on the Mid Wash style.

Snag these fashionable wedges for 60% off as part of Amazon's Prime Day deals. With a sturdy ankle strap and an Ortholite footbed, they're the perfect shoes to take from day to night.

Buckle sandals are trending this summer, and these bestselling slides are on sale right now on Prime Day. You can shop them in over a dozen colors to hit the beach in style this season.

Lug's large carousel bag is the perfect travel companion — and it's on sale right now for up to 24% off. With interior and exterior pockets, an RFID protective zipper pocket and a removable crossbody strap, it's the only bag you'll need this season.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 home and kitchen deals

Consider this your sign to finally buy a Dutch oven. A 45% discount on Amazon's bestselling Dutch oven means you can snag it today for just $60.

Searching for a new mattress? This top-rated option normally costs $600, but right now you can get it at a 34% discount, bringing the price down to $396. It's made with a cooling gel and green tea-infused memory foam that conforms to your shape.

Upgrade your home office setup with this single-serve coffee maker. It can fit discreetly on any shelf or is perfect for the kitchen counter that is running low on free space.

Part humidifier, part essential oil diffuser, you'll love having this gadget in your home. The best part? It's 15% off right now.

If your bedroom doubles as your home office, it could likely use a bit of a refresh. This bedding set from VCNY Home is already on sale for just $40, but Prime members can save an additional 20% off at checkout.

Roborock's top-rated vacuum is already on sale for 37% off, but you can use an Amazon coupon to save an extra $20 on one of the hottest home essentials. Regardless of the layout of your home, you can customize the gadget with floor mapping, so it will remember exactly how to clean each room in your house.

Elevate your cooking experience with this 16-piece set that includes pots, pans and even kitchen utensils. The entire set is dishwasher safe and comes in seven adorable colors.

This oven can air fry, toast, broil, roast, reheat and more. The dark stainless steel metal design gives it a modern, sleek look that will be a great addition to any kitchen.

Standing in the kitchen can do a number on your back, but an anti-fatigue mat might help provide some relief. This top-rated mat from WiseLife is on sale right now for just $16.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 tech deals

Sending a grad off to college soon? Don't miss out on getting the perfect going away gift — and the chance to save $70 on this smart TV from Toshiba. You can access streaming services, movies and more and control it all with an Alexa-enabled remote.

Upgrade to the big screen this summer to make entertaining guests or movie nights with the family all the more enjoyable. This Prime Day, this large-screen TV from Sony is on sale for 37% off.

Complete with one of the latest Kindle editions, a case and a charger, this bundle is a deal worth taking advantage of! All colors of the Kindle Paperwhite bundle are on sale right now for 37% off on Prime Day 2021.

AirPods have seemingly replaced wired headphones, so if you're ready to cut the cord, here's your chance. On Prime Day, you can take advantage of a $59 discount on the latest edition of Apple AirPods Pro.

Heading out on hikes this summer? Don't miss the chance to save and track your fitness journey with a $99 discount on one of Fitbit's latest releases.

Take calls, listen to music and more with these noise-canceling headphones from Sony. Even better than the sound quality? A 61% markdown on this essential.

