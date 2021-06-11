Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

After more than a year spent at home, it's clear that people are ready to start traveling again. Americans are flying at the highest rate we've seen since the start of the pandemic, with more than 7 million people passing through airport security in the five-day period leading up to Memorial Day. And for anyone who is gearing up to head out on vacation this summer, there are a few essential items you'll want to have before you book your ticket.

Thankfully, Amazon has you covered. The retailer's long-awaited Prime Day event will be held June 21 and 22 this year. But before then, you can find a number of already-launched deals across the site, including a ton of impressive discounts on suitcases and travel accessories.

Whether you're leaving for a beach getaway or an adventurous mountain retreat, we found 13 amazing deals on the essential items that you'll need for all your summer travel plans.

Amazon deals on luggage

The Amazon Basics Hardside Carry-On is perfect for weekend getaways or short trips. It has three interior zippered pockets to help you stay organized and can be expanded to fit all of the souvenirs you'll definitely be bringing home. It has an average 4.7-star rating from more than 23,000 reviews and is even a favorite of travel pros. "Currently I'm traveling for the first time with my new suitcase and I LOVE IT!" one flight attendant wrote in a review. "It rolls with complete ease!!! It's sturdy too!! My arms and back feel absolutely zero stress."

Samsonite has long been a leading name in the travel space, and you don't want to miss this deal on the brand's popular three-piece set. It comes with a 20-inch carry-on as well as 25- and 28-inch full-sized suitcases. Each one is made from a sturdy polycarbonate material that will ensure everything inside is well-protected. They also have multidirectional spinner wheels, which makes pushing them through the airport a breeze. As an added bonus, there are TSA locks on the side to keep your belongings safe.

While this bestselling two-piece luggage set normally costs nearly $350, you can get it for 65% off right now, bringing the price down to $120. You'll get a carry-on and 28-inch suitcase, both of which feature double spinner wheels and a durable outer shell.

Available in seven colors (many of which are discounted right now), this lightweight suitcase will help you streamline your packing process. It has two exterior pockets and a roomy interior with a large inner lid pocket and a smaller one for accessories. "This thing is amazing," wrote one reviewer. "I just packed 4 swimsuits, 4 cover-ups, 4 shorts, 7 tops, underwear, jammies, water shoes, sandals, a foldable soft side cooler and a slim water chair, 20 oz insulated mug, curling iron and a few other misc. items. It zipped smoothly and there's no strain on the zippers."

Save more than $300 on this chic 24-inch suitcase, which has an impressive average 4.8-star rating. It features a lightweight and durable polycarbonate shell and a large interior with removable bags for laundry and shoes. The one-push braking system keeps it from rolling away and it has a built-in tracking device, in case the bag gets lost or stolen.

Not only does the marble pattern on this large 28-inch suitcase look incredibly stylish, but it also makes it easy to identify at baggage claim. The suitcase has more than 5,000 five-star ratings, with many reviewers noting that they appreciate how lightweight and easy to maneuver it is.

Amazon deals on travel accessories

Keep your suitcase organized with these packing cubes. Available in a variety of colors, the set comes with four cubes, ranging in size. Each one has a double zipper closure and handle on top. The mesh material allows for ventilation and makes it easy to see what's inside, so you'll never have to tear your suitcase apart just to find that one t-shirt again.

Avoid unexpected overweight baggage fees with this portable luggage scale. It will give you an accurate measurement of items up to 110 pounds, so you'll know exactly how much your bag weighs before you step up to the check-in counter. It's small enough to fit in a spare pocket in your purse or carry-on, so you can bring it with you on your trip and make sure your bag still meets the limit — even with all your vacation purchases.

This compact wallet will help you keep your cards, cash, tickets, passport and vaccination card all in one spot. It's small enough to fit in your pocket, which means you can keep those important items with you at all times.

Overpackers, rejoice! You can finally fit everything you need into your suitcase with the help of these compression bags. Once you fill one of the bags, you'll seal and then roll it, which will expel excess air and compress your clothes. The pack comes with six medium and six large bags, to fit all of your vacation essentials. Even better, they can also be used to simplify the process of storing away cold-weather clothes for the season.

If you don't want to lug around a suitcase for your weekend getaway or quick day trip opt instead for this travel backpack. It has a roomy main compartment, along with a zippered laptop sleeve, front pocket and expansion zipper, so it will hold all your essential items and keep everything organized. It also has padded shoulder straps and two front clasps, for added comfort and pressure relief.

You can save 22% on this bestselling toiletry bag right now. It has four separate compartments, two of which feature inner elastic straps that will keep bottles upright and in place. It can be hung from a doorknob or towel rack, thanks to the handy metal hook on top. And it has a water repellent outer fabric and lining, which will keep the belongings inside safe and help protect everything else in your suitcase, in case of spills.

Skip the process of trying to find travel-friendly versions of your favorite beauty products and instead bring your own in these travel bottles. The 16 bottles come in TSA-approved sizes and range in shapes to match a variety of product types, from serums to shampoos. They also come with pre-printed labels and a cleaning brush.

