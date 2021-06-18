Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If your makeup routine is in need of a revamp, Prime Day, the annual shopping event created by Amazon, may be your solution.

Most professional brush sets can get quite expensive, but you shouldn't have to break the bank to get that perfect complexion. This bestselling set features brushes that are soft and durable — and right now, as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals, they are 72% off. Meaning you can get the 14-piece rose gold set for $10.

From foundation brushes to a two-in-one eyebrow and eyeshadow brush, the 4.5-star rated set (from nearly 74,000 reviews) has plenty of essentials that reviewers say make a great starter kit.

"I am really happy with this set! This is my first brush set, because brushes are generally very expensive, and I was very worried that they would feel cheap or be useless like other cheap products, but these are great!" one verified reviewer who gave the set a five-star review wrote.

The larger brushes are conveniently labeled, so you know exactly which one to reach for when it's time to apply. A reference guide is included for the smaller brushes, so you don't have to worry about accidentally using an eye shadow brush to apply lipstick.

Another verified reviewer pointed out how helpful the reference guide is.

"These have been great for me over the last six months or so," another verified reviewer wrote. "They come with a photo reference of what each brush is designed to do, which is great for me who still can't tell one small brush from another without looking at my guide."

The set is meant to work with liquid, powder and cream makeup, but some reviewers note that the larger applicators work best for liquid cosmetics.

"Love these. I was only looking for a liquid foundation brush when I came across this set," wrote one verified reviewer. "Price was awesome and had all the brushes I needed and then some."

