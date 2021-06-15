Shop summer's hottest shoes ahead of Prime Day — all under $70

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is just a few days away, but while some of us are readying to kick off our shoes and dip our toes in the pool, others are keeping their eyes peeled for new seasonal kicks. If you're tired of cramming your feet into the same old sneakers or could use a new pair of sandals to go with a cute sundress or jumpsuit, you don't have to splurge to find a chic shoe to complete your look.

Though Amazon Prime Day is next week, some of the can't-miss deals are already here — and they're too good to pass up on. Footwear tends to be expensive, but the online retailer is slashing prices on top-rated sneakers, sandals, flats and more ahead of the shopping "holiday" right now. So, if you can't wait a few more days for the big event or need a comfortable shoe for a weekend getaway, we have you covered.

We scoured through all of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals to find the best discounts on summer shoes, so you don't have to. Ahead, you'll find markdowns of up to 59% off on the trendiest shoes of the season.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals on summer shoes

Slides are not only chic, but they're also easy to throw on for nearly any occasion, whether you're running to the store or headed out to the beach. You can find these on sale in a beautiful chestnut color for 41% off.

With a comfortable cork-injected midsole and a sturdy rubber outsole, these flat sandals are a must for traveling this summer. They feature a soft suedette lining and crisscross toe straps that are perfect for everyday wear.

Stepping out this summer? Make sure to do it in fashion. These sandals from Franco Sarto have a bit of a heel and a sturdy ankle strap that make them the best pick for a night out.

Take advantage of a 22% markdown on select styles of Havaianas right now. Their soft footbeds and easy-to-wear style have made them favorites among shoppers.

You can save up to $64 on these heeled sandals from Calvin Klein, thanks to steep markdowns. The chic shoe comes in several different designs and colors, including a snakeskin print and a neutral tan color.

Espadrilles are a summer staple, so don't miss out on the chance to add these to your wardrobe. Pair them with jeans or shorts to complete any casual look.

Tread water and stay cool with these comfortable sneakers that were designed for outdoor activities. Thanks to a 25% markdown, you can save $20 on this Columbia pair ahead of Prime Day.

Floral is a trending print this summer — you'll see it on everything from dresses to swimsuits. You can get in on the trend with these stylish sneakers, for less than $50 in certain styles.

Right now, you can save over 30% on these flat sandals in nearly every print and color. The insole is cushioned, so you can walk around all day in complete comfort.

Have an upcoming wedding to attend this summer? Don't miss the chance to add these heeled sandals to your cart for less than $70. They're stylish, sleek and modern and check all of the boxes.

Platform shoes weren't just meant for the '80s — they're making a major comeback. Get in on the trend with these sandals that are on sale right now for almost 40% off.

Whether they're worn on a night out or to brunch with the girls, these wedges are great for all-day comfort. This pair from Clarks has an Ortholite footbed and EVA midsole, which were crafted for long days on your feet.

These sandals from Havaianas boast the look of slides but the comfort of flip-flops, making them perfect for your next vacation, errand run or anything in-between.

Style these neutral wedges with a bodycon dress or a pair of white jeans to elevate your look without breaking the bank — they're on sale in select colors and sizes for less than $30 right now.

These sleek sneakers from Skechers look way more expensive than they actually are, and thanks to an early Prime Day deal, you can add them to your cart for just $27.

While the wraparound look of this sandal is a surefire standout, it's the jeweled straps that make them look like even more of a high-end shoe. They might just be the only shoe you live in this summer.

You won't want to miss this deal! A 63% discount means you can grab these comfortable sandals that match just about everything for only $15 ahead of Prime Day.

Returning to the office soon? Stock up on affordable pumps before Prime Day arrives — with up to 62% markdowns on chic pairs like these pointed-toe Franco Sarto heels.

