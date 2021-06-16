Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day, the annual shopping event created by Amazon, is less than a week away. And judging by the deals that have already launched on the retail site, this year's savings event is going to be one that you don't want to miss.

For example, you can already find some impressive markdowns on mattresses across the site, with discounts of up to 41% on bestselling and top-rated options. And considering how expensive mattresses can get, if you've been thinking about upgrading yours, now is the perfect time to do it.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, we're highlighting 10 of the best mattress deals that you can shop right now.

You'll sleep soundly on this top-rated mattress, which is 41% off right now. It's made with a cooling gel and green tea-infused memory foam that will conform to your shape, no matter what type of sleeper you are. In case you need any more convincing, the mattress has more than 31,000 glowing five-star reviews.

With all the ease of a mattress in a box and the comfort of a luxury option, this memory foam mattress is a great pick. It features two supportive and comfortable foam layers, encased in a soft, knit cover for extra breathability.

Tuft & Needle's Mint Mattress features inner cooling beads that stack on top of each other when pressure is applied to provide cushioning and support. Even better, the top foam layer is made with graphite, which draws heat away from your body as you sleep.

With three comfortable foam layers and a cooling gel-infused cover, this mattress checks all the boxes. Plus, at just $169, the price can't be beaten. "[It's] literally the most comfortable mattress I’ve ever slept on," one reviewer wrote.

The medium-firm feel of this mattress makes it perfect for anyone who needs a little more support at night. The main foam layer is infused with bamboo and charcoal, which minimize odor buildup to keep your bed fresh for years to come.

Avenco's Hybrid Mattress has five zones that provide targeted support and ensure that your body weight is evenly absorbed and distributed across the bed. The individually encased springs limit bounce and motion, so you won't wake up when your partner gets out of bed in the middle of the night.

Searching for a mattress for your little one? The twin-size version of Linenspa's bestselling Hybrid Mattress is 23% off right now, bringing the price down to just under $100. The mattress has more than 72,000 five-star reviewers, with many people saying that they love how supportive and comfortable it is.

"I can't say enough good things about this mattress," wrote one of the more than 3,800 people who gave PrimaSleep's Memory Foam Mattress a five-star review. "For the first time in years, I don't wake up with all the aches and pains. My old mattress used to give me pressure points that made my arms go numb during sleep. Since I bought this... NO MORE problems!!"

Thismattress features a gel memory foam top layer and supportive middle layer with airflow channels that provide a cooling effect throughout the night, making it the perfect choice for hot sleepers. You can score it for 18% off right now.

Things like dust and dander can build up in your mattress over time and exacerbate allergies or even cause you to develop new ones. Thankfully, this option from Sealy has an AllergenProtect cover to keep your mattress well-protected from some of the most common allergens. It also features a plush pillow top that provides targeted support for your core.

