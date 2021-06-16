The 30 best early Prime Day deals to shop right now starting at $7

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day officially begins on June 21, but the online retailer has already launched quite a few early Prime Day sales ahead of the two-day event. We've already scoured through hundreds of products to find the best deals on summer shoes and travel essentials, and now Shop TODAY is bringing you the best finds across fashion, tech, home, kitchen essentials and more.

While you can expect major discounts on more than two million products during the actual event, the deals leading up to Amazon Prime Day are pretty impressive, too. We found discounts of up to 50% off Lodge Dutch Ovens and even markdowns on premium beauty products from brands such as Elemis.

If you want to score major savings before next week, you might want to sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial right now. That way, you can take advantage of can't-miss deals before, during and after the event takes place.

Early Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Core 10's "Build Your Own" Leggings come in two different colors and several different customizable fits. Choose from a high, medium or cross waistband and your preferred length to engineer leggings built for your body — and snag them for 25% off.

Add a little edge to your outfit with these heeled sandals. They have a memory foam sole for added comfort and come in a chic snakeskin print.

Skinny jeans are out, but you can get in on the flared jean trend with these cute high-waisted pants. They're available in Black, White and a Dark Wash Blue, but you won't want to miss a 24% discount on the Mid Wash style.

Snag these fashionable wedges for 60% off as part of Amazon's early Prime Day deals. With a sturdy ankle strap and an Ortholite footbed, they're the perfect shoes to take from day to night.

If you'll be on the move this summer, you'll want a pair of sneakers that can keep up with you. Luckily, these trainers from Reebok are on sale for up to 26% off right now, so you can add them to your cart for just $66.

Lug's large carousel bag is the perfect travel companion — and it's on sale right now for up to 24% off. With interior and exterior pockets, an RFID protective zipper pocket and a removable crossbody strap, it's the only bag you'll need this season.

Early Amazon Prime Day home deals

Roborock's top-rated vacuum is already on sale for 37% off, but you can use an Amazon coupon to save an extra $20 on one of the hottest home essentials. Regardless of the layout of your home, you can customize the gadget with floor mapping, so it will remember exactly how to clean each room in your house.

Sending a grad off to college soon? Don't miss out on getting the perfect going away gift — and the chance to save $70 on this smart TV from Toshiba. You can access streaming services, movies and more and control it all with an Alexa-enabled remote.

Beat the heat and actually sleep in on weekends with these blackout curtains. They're available in over a dozen different colors to suit the aesthetic of any room in your home, and you can save 25% when you apply the coupon at checkout.

This summer, skip the bug spray and try this electronic mosquito repellent. Each carton is heat activated and can keep pests away for up to four hours at a time, so you can enjoy late summer nights and wake up in the morning without any bites.

If your bedroom doubles as your home office, it could likely use a bit of a refresh. This bedding set from VCNY Home is already on sale for just $40, but Prime members can save an additional 20% off at checkout.

Early Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Complete with one of the latest Kindle editions, a case and a charger, this bundle is a deal worth taking advantage of! All colors of the Kindle Paperwhite bundle are on sale right now for 10% off ahead of Prime Day 2021.

A digital picture frame is a great way to stay connected with friends and loved ones. You can easily text photos to this Loop touchscreen frame and even play videos up to five minutes in length. Add to your cart today and use the coupon at checkout to save 20% off.

The Echo Show 8 makes it easy to take calls, play music, check in on the family dog and more, all from the same device. The new 2021 release already has a 4.6-star rating and is on sale right now for 15% off.

AirPods have seemingly replaced wired headphones, so if you're ready to cut the cord, here's your chance. Ahead of Prime Day, you can take advantage of a $52 discount on the latest edition of Apple AirPods Pro.

For the TikTok star of the family or for anyone that could use some better lighting for video calls, this ring light kit is all they need. It includes the tripod stand, a self-timer, two color filters and a carrying case. As part of early Prime Day savings, the price has been slashed from $160 to just $68.

Early Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

An 81% discount means you can snag Amazon's bestselling makeup brush set for just $7 — yes, you read that right. The 14-piece set includes five face brushes and nine eye brushes that will help keep all of your summer makeup looks fresh.

Water flossers are all the rage, and Waterpik's top-rated gadget is on sale for 20% off right now in both Black and White color options. It can help remove plaque more extensively than traditional floss, leaving you with a fresh, clean feeling after every use.

Still prefer to do your own gel manicures? Cut down on drying time with this UV nail lamp without breaking the bank — a 43% discount and an additional coupon means you can snag it for just $30.

Save 15% on this cult-favorite natural sleep aid ahead of Prime Day. We haven't had the chance to try it yet, but it worked so well for one verified reviewer that they said they "get why they named it this."

Snag premium beauty finds without the luxury price tag before Prime Day arrives with select discounts from Elemis. This high-end cleansing foam soothes and balances the skin without drying it out.

Early Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Consider this your sign to finally buy a Dutch oven. A 48% discount on Amazon's bestselling Dutch oven means you can snag it today for just $60.

We may not have professional baristas to pour us the perfect cup of coffee, but this machine might be the next best thing. With special pods, it can brew a strong cup of espresso that rivals your local coffee shop's best americano.

Skip the store-bought pints and make your own creamy dessert at home this summer. The second-bestselling ice cream maker on Amazon, this Cuisinart find is easy to use and can make any summer get-together even more exciting for little ones.

Early Amazon Prime Day outdoor deals

Prepare for this to be the summer of s'mores, whether you're camping or spending time in the backyard. This portable fire pit was made for marshmallow melting — and barbecues, tailgating, parties and more. It's weather-resistant, durable and comes with a screen and a poker, all for just $50.

Polypropylene rugs can help reduce the allergens both inside and outside of your home, thanks to the natural fibers they're comprised of. You can add this multi-purpose rug to your cart for 48% off ahead of Prime Day and breathe easy knowing you scored a great deal.

Upgrade your entertaining space with summer's favorite chair. Made from dark wood that's been treated with teak oil, it's crafted to stand up to the elements in your backyard all season long.

Treat the kids to some fun this summer with this affordable swimming pool. It features an elephant sprinkler and is made with double air valves to make inflating and deflating a breeze.

Bring the barbecue to the beach or the backyard this summer with this portable grill from Cuisinart. A 48% discount means you can grab it for just $21 right now, so don't miss out!

