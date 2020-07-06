I got a smooth, frizz-free blowout at home thanks to this popular hair tool

It’s been almost a year since I was first introduced to this product, and I haven’t looked back since.

I first laid eyes on this amazing hair tool during a trip to Nashville with some girlfriends. I had noticed one of them had the Revlon brush lying in the hotel bathroom, and due to the size — I couldn’t understand why she’d bring such a clunky and large hair dryer on our two-night trip. After trying it out and seeing firsthand how great it was, I totally got why she made the extra space in her carry-on luggage. And now I do the same thing.

While I’ll try and leave the dramatics to a minimum, I can't live without this hair tool! It has completely changed my hair game and makes blow-drying my thick, wavy (sometimes curly) hair a breeze.

Amazon reviewers also love it

With over 22,000 verified reviews and an impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon, I’m clearly not the only one who has fallen in love with the Hot Air Brush.

Many people rave about the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush because it’s easy to use, budget-friendly and gets the job done quickly.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

“I love this thing,” said one verified customer who called it a game-changer and their holy grail product. "My hair is super dry, medium thickness, half wavy, half just frizz — its what other people's hair looks like when they've damaged the hell out of it. But this thing dries it faster than a blow dryer and makes it smooth and shiny, which nothing else in the world has been able to do.”

Amazon

"I bought it because I broke my shoulder and only have the use of one arm," said another reviewer who claims it's worth every penny. "Before my shoulder was broken, I used a very expensive hairdryer and the best brushes. This hair dryer works better than all of my high-end products. I'll never go back."

It's easy to use and only takes a few minutes

I recommend using this tool on damp hair for the best results. I let my hair air dry for a little and then separate it into three different sections to make the process easier.

You can choose between three temperature settings: high heat, low heat and cool. Once you fire it up, just slide the brush through each section to dry and smooth in one seamless move.

The brush is made with a mix of nylon pin and tufted bristles to detangle strands and boost shine. Its large oval shape is what helps create volume as you glide through each section of hair.

Depending on how I use the airbrush, I can get extra straight hair or give it a nice bend towards the end for a little flip that adds just enough volume. Either way, using this one-step hair dryer is as easy as it gets.

Camryn La Sala / TODAY

While the airbrush is ideal for styling long and thick hair, I find it more difficult to style the smaller baby hairs that frame my face. I typically finish those with my straightener after blow-drying my hair, but with the time I save using the airbrush, I don’t find it to be a major issue.

If you’re wondering if you should buy it, give it a try — you have nothing to lose!

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!