Prime Day isn't the only big sale happening — we have the scoop on 5 others

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on June 21, but Amazon isn't alone in offering great deals next week. In fact, several other retailers are getting in on the hype and have launched their own massive sale events, some starting before Prime Day and others taking place on the same dates, June 21 and June 22.

Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl's (just to name a few) are some of the big retailers that are all entering the ring for summer sales this year. While the exact deals haven't been revealed yet, we rounded up everything you need to know in order to save big next week.

Read on for everywhere you can shop and save, even if you don't have Amazon Prime. (And stay tuned, because more sales from additional retailers are slated to kick off this weekend!)

Competing Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales

Ahead of Prime Day, Best Buy is slashing prices on all things tech, including laptops, headphones, Apple products and more. The best part? The deals have already started! You can save $100 on bestselling Sony headphones, score a 50-inch TV for $350 or even snag a laptop for the new grad in your life for less than $200.

Lenovo's sleek Chromebook boasts up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, features built-in virus protection and a high-speed processor. Since it's on sale right now, you can save $70 on the device.

Get your living room ready for movie nights and take advantage of a great deal on this large-screen TV from Hisense. A $50 discount means you can grab it for just $350.

Work from home in peace with these noise-canceling headphones. They're padded, which makes them comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time, and are also equipped with Google Assistant.

One of the rival Prime Day deals that people are counting down the days until? Walmart's Deals for Days event. From June 20 through June 23 the retailer will be discounting items across categories like home, kitchen, electronics and more. Walmart held a similar sale in October, which started a day before Amazon Prime Day — so we have a feeling you won't want to miss out on the great deals they'll have next week. Below, as a preview, we rounded up deals on summer essentials happening right now at Walmart.

Save big on this top-rated stroller ahead of Walmart's big sale event. The fully decked-out stroller features reclining seats that make it easy for any little one to relax after a long day of outside play.

Stay cool this summer with this great deal. A $15 discount brings the price tag down to less than $140 for this 4.2-star rated essential.

Keep summer nights going with this lighted patio umbrella. It comes in a variety of colors and features 35 LED lights that can help keep the party going after dark.

Target's Prime Day-esque event, Target Deal Days, will take place online only from June 20 through June 22 this year. Each day, the retailer will release thousands of new deals across every single category on its site, from beauty and electronics to toys and home essentials. During the three-day event you'll be able to save big, but in the days leading up to the event, Target Circle members can save 5% on gift cards to have a little extra cash for Deal Days. We rounded up a few great sales below that are happening ahead of the event.

Now's the time to finally grab the kitchen appliance that is the ultimate multi-tasker, as it's both a pressure cooker and an air fryer. Before Target's big Deal Days event, you can take advantage of a $20 discount.

Get ready for backyard entertaining with this cute set of patio chairs. A 20% discount means you can save $55 on an easy patio upgrade.

The internet's favorite headphones are on sale for just $200 right now, (but we have a feeling prices might drop even lower when the sale actually starts).

During Kohl’s WOW Deals event (which will take place in stores and online) you can catch savings on everything from apparel to beauty essentials. Not only will the retailer be slashing prices on hundreds of items, but there will be limited-time daily deals to take advantage of during the two-day event, which takes place on June 21 and June 22. The event is also a great time to load up on Kohl's cash — for every $50 you spend, you'll get $10 in Kohl's cash.

Kick your feet up and relax this summer with the hottest household appliance: A robot vacuum. It can clean hard floors and carpeting, can connect to Wi-Fi and be controlled via the app or Alexa.

Make meal prep a breeze with an air fryer. Big sale events are the best time to add one to your cart, and this top-rated version from PowerXL is already on sale for just $100.

Give your cookware a much-needed refresh with this vibrant set. It comes complete with saucepans, a stockpot, two skillets and a sauté pan.

Through June 22, you can take 15% off orders over $200 at Crane and Canopy during their Friends & Family event when you use the code FRIEND21. This means you can grab fresh sheets for summer, treat yourself to fluffy new towels or spruce up your home with some new pieces of decor, for less.

Keep cool this summer with these breathable sheets. You can find them in grey or white for nearly every bed size.

Lush and lightweight, these towels are a must for anyone who wants their everyday shower to feel like a spa-like experience. Plus, you can even get them monogrammed.

Add some dimension to your living space or bedroom with this textured rug. It is available in navy blue and beige in three different sizes.

