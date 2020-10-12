Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's the season of sales! On top of Amazon Prime Day, you can also dive into savings at Walmart as the retailer kicks off the holiday shopping season.

During The Big Save Event, shoppers can find deep discounts on everything from tech gadgets to fashion trends and much more.

And because there are plenty of Walmart deals to sift through, we rounded up 20 standout sale items to take advantage of. The deals will be available through Oct. 15, so start adding to your cart now!

For even more great products and perks, check out Walmart+ which includes same-day delivery and free shipping on many items.

To shop this article by section, click a category below or keep scrolling to check out all the best deals.

Walmart tech deals

This smart TV is perfect if you're in need of some entertainment. All your streaming and gaming needs can all happen in one easy place. On the home screen, you are only one click away from accessing endless movies, television shows and more.

Looking for some entertainment while you stay at home? This video game might just do the trick!

These headphones are at the lowest price we've ever seen! This design is noise-canceling and also makes for a more comfortable fit.

Having trouble waking up these days? The sleek design features a touchscreen that can help you wake up more naturally while the screen gradually brightens. It can also help you set up a morning routine.

This tablet is a great choice for parents and kids alike! It's both entertaining and educational as it comes preloaded with multiple award-winning apps.

Walmart home and appliance deals

This colorful pot can help you cook just about everything from dinners to side dishes and even desserts. Plus, the inner pot and rack are dishwasher safe!

This vacuum easily travels from hardwood floors to carpets while you don't have to do a thing! This model is quiet, effective and can be controlled by voice command.

Is your kitchen in need of a way to cook faster and healthier meals? This air fryer features easy-to-use controls and comes with a book of 25 recipes.

Now that we're all spending more time in the kitchen, who doesn't need a good juicer? This easy-to-use model can even separate juice and pulp for the perfect results.

This toaster features six easy settings so you can get the perfect crispy bagel or bread. It also has two removable crumb trays and is easy to store.

Walmart style and beauty deals

This dress is perfect for fall! Its earthy colors and long sleeves make it a great seasonal look. It's also machine washable and features an elastic waist.

It seems like the search for the perfect pair of denim jeans is never-ending. This straight fit might just be the winner! They're stretchy and go with just about any outfit.

After applying moisturizer, gently use this gadget in an upward motion across your forehead, cheeks, around your eyes and on your neck for a spa-like beauty routine!

The colder months are quickly approaching and this is a great coat to bundle up in! The quilted design also features three zip pockets!

This easy-to-clean razor boasts a stainless steel blade, is rechargeable and can easily remove unwanted hair.

Walmart toy deals

This cool 3D toy can help keep your kids occupied. The design can help promote child development by playing with the colorful shapes, plus it comes with a handy storage box.

This adorable kitchen will fit into a corner easily and let your kids play chef. it features fun cooking sounds and plenty of storage space.

What kid wouldn't want to play with this amazing doll house? It features four levels and a pet salon, boutique and rooftop pool.

This might be the most adorable toy on the list. Once you push or pull this toy, the music starts and toddlers can push three colorful buttons to promote development.

This design features LED lights and has a self-balancing mode and is great for kids and adults!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!