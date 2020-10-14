Prime Day ends tonight! Check out our live blog for today’s deals.

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Day two of Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially here and we have all the best deals right here in one place. Day one was packed with deals on everything from beauty, style, laptops and toys — and even more deals are underway for day two!

TODAY.com's live blog is your one-stop destination for the can't-miss sales of Prime Day 2020. Whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or shopping for everyday essentials, we have everything you need to know right here.

That's right! We're doing all the work for you and finding the best Amazon Prime Day sales in real-time! So sit back, bookmark this page and keep coming back for the latest deals of the day.

10:06 a.m.

If you've been living in leggings lately, now is the perfect time to stock up.

These leggings have over 1,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. You can purchase them for less than $12 right now!

9:32 a.m.

Looking for a truly unique Prime Day find? You can still score 51% off this popular AncestryDNA kit.

Not only is it a fun treat for yourself, but it would also make for an incredibly unique gift.

9:03 a.m.

Are you already dreading the cold winter ahead? If so, you need a Comfy to get you through! There's currently a coupon for $8 off, bringing some styles down to just $23.99.

The popular "Shark Tank" product is basically a blanket you can wear, and many of us on the Shop TODAY team reach for it all the time.

8:34 a.m.

Everyone scooped up the popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush on Tuesday, and now it's down to an even lower price!

You can currently pick up this multifunctional tool for 51% off — bringing the price down to $29.39.

7:50 a.m.

We're only a few hours into the second round of Prime Day — but the deals are already seriously impressive! Check out our roundup of the best deals from day two. We have a feeling some of these won't last long!

7:22 a.m.

The deals keep rolling in for day two! Here are a few that caught our eye:

This smart security system is down to one of its lowest prices ever. You can monitor your home from your smartphone with the accompanying app.

Is your little one a bit rough with their tablet? This durable version is made to withstand any accidents!

Obsessed with your Instant Pot? Then this large capacity slow cooker will be a welcome addition to your kitchen!

6:30 a.m.

Let's take a look at some of the top sellers from our live blog coverage of day one!

Ready to upgrade to an electric toothbrush? This popular model is still on sale for just $20!

You can never have too many face masks, and this box of 50 is currently 41% off.

This smart speaker will add a voice assistant to any room in your home, and you can grab it for less than $20.

If you've been waiting to take the plunge on Apple Airpods — now is the time to buy! This is the lowest price we've seen them on Amazon.

6:15 a.m.

Looking for deals from day one that you can still get your hands on? Check these out:

If you're in need of a little help around the house, this deeply discounted Roomba will definitely come in handy. Better yet, you can still grab it for $120 off.

The noise-canceling Apple AirPods Pro hardly ever go on sale — but you can grab them for just $199 thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

6 a.m.

Let's kick off our coverage of day two with some commonly asked questions to help you get the most out of Amazon Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Last year Amazon held its longest Prime Day event ever: a full 48 hours worth of deals on everything fashion, beauty, tech and more. The event typically takes place during the summer months but Amazon Prime Day is back for two days starting today.

How can I save during Amazon Prime Day?

In order to take advantage of Prime Day markdowns, you'll need to make sure that you are signed up for a Prime membership. While a yearly membership costs $12.99 per month, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you want to take advantage of the Prime member deals just for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Students can also enjoy six months of Prime benefits for free, along with exclusive student offers for Amazon Music and Video by signing up for a free trial. You can also opt to purchase a yearly subscription if you want to enjoy the convenience of free, two-day shipping on the other 363 days of the year.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day 2020 ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 14, 2020.

What can I expect to see on sale during Amazon Prime Day?

The first day of Amazon Prime Day featured deals on popular items like Apple Airpods and shaping jeggings by Levi Strauss & Co. Fortunately, many of those deals are still available! Take a look at our coverage from Tuesday to peruse all of the deals:

