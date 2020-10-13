Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
While Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, they're not the only retailers having a massive sale this week.
Target is another powerhouse retailer that is currently discounting hundreds of popular items and brands on Oct. 13 and 14. Whether you're looking to stock up on holiday gifts or splurge on a few different items for yourself, we've rounded up some of the best discounts you can find at Target right now.
From Beats wireless earbuds, a Dyson vacuum and a KitchenAid mixer, there's bound to be something on our list worth buying!
1. Apple AirPods Pro
If you haven't cut the wire yet, consider investing in the new Apple AirPods Pro for yourself or buying a pair for a loved one this holiday season. They include noise-canceling features, are water-/sweat- resistant and have a battery life up to five hours.
2. Instant Pot 8qt Duo Crisp Combo Electric Pressure Cooker Air Fryer
This Instant Pot product is a dual combination pressure cooker and air fryer. It's an 11-in-1 pressure cooker with a detachable air fryer lid that quickly pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, cooks sous vide, warms, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates any food of your choice.
3. Sophie Urban Industrial X Frame Modern Farmhouse Writing Desk
Upgrade your work from home space with this chic, discounted farmhouse-themed writing desk. It's available in white oak and light brown.
4. Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
The Beats Solo Pro Wireless On-Ear Headphones are noise-canceling, trendy, lightweight and offer up to 22 hours of listening time. Plus, they come in fun colors light bright blue and red.
5. KitchenAid 5qt Glass Bowl Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Calling all bakers! Whether you're shopping for yourself or a friend, this new KitchenAid mixer is an upgrade that every baker deserves in their kitchen. You can make up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch, and it features 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily.
6. The Casper Original Pillow
While Casper rarely discounts their products, their Original Pillow is on sale for a limited time. It's available in both standard and king sizes and has a 100% cotton cover to help keep you cool at night.
7. Keurig K-Mini Basic Jonathan Adler Limited Edition Coffee Machine
If you really want to up your coffee game, consider this limited edition Keurig K-Mini, beautifully co-designed by Jonathan Adler. It's currently 30% off.
8. Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
This well-loved Revlon product is currently 30% off! It gives your hair that salon-ready look with extra volume and a fraction of the cost. According to one of our very own TODAY editors, it can give you sleek locks in just 12 minutes.
9. Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Wireless Vacuum
Keep your home in tip-top shape with this lightweight (and discounted!) Dyson vacuum. It's also wireless, has strong suction and can run up to 40 minutes.
10. Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker
A Bluetooth speaker is a must these days. This one from Bose has ultra great sound, has a durable and water-resistant design and is 40% off.
11. Ninja Professional Blender
The Ninja Professional Blender is great for smoothie lovers since it crushes through ice and frozen ingredients in seconds. Snag it for $20 off today!
12. Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Wand
A good curling wand can make all the difference between a bad hair day and a good hair day. This 1.5-inch barrel wand is great for achieving beachy waves.
13. Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses
Sunglasses and headphones combined? We're in! The Bose Audio Sunglasses allow you to play music, take calls and block up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays all at the same time.
14. Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones
You can get $75 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for a limited time. The Bluetooth-enabled headphones provide up to nine hours of listening time, are sweat-resistant and come in eight different colors.
15. Veda Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Revamp your living room with this mid-century modern TV stand by Christopher Knight Home. It can fit TVs as large as 48 inches wide and has a great deal of storage.
For more recommendations, check out:
- Don't miss the Apple Airpods Pro sale at Amazon and Walmart
- The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $25
- The Dyson Airwrap is $50 off this Amazon Prime Day 2020
- Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out the best deals on TODAY.com's live blog
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!