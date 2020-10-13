Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, they're not the only retailers having a massive sale this week.

Target is another powerhouse retailer that is currently discounting hundreds of popular items and brands on Oct. 13 and 14. Whether you're looking to stock up on holiday gifts or splurge on a few different items for yourself, we've rounded up some of the best discounts you can find at Target right now.

From Beats wireless earbuds, a Dyson vacuum and a KitchenAid mixer, there's bound to be something on our list worth buying!

If you haven't cut the wire yet, consider investing in the new Apple AirPods Pro for yourself or buying a pair for a loved one this holiday season. They include noise-canceling features, are water-/sweat- resistant and have a battery life up to five hours.

This Instant Pot product is a dual combination pressure cooker and air fryer. It's an 11-in-1 pressure cooker with a detachable air fryer lid that quickly pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, cooks sous vide, warms, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates any food of your choice.

Upgrade your work from home space with this chic, discounted farmhouse-themed writing desk. It's available in white oak and light brown.

The Beats Solo Pro Wireless On-Ear Headphones are noise-canceling, trendy, lightweight and offer up to 22 hours of listening time. Plus, they come in fun colors light bright blue and red.

Calling all bakers! Whether you're shopping for yourself or a friend, this new KitchenAid mixer is an upgrade that every baker deserves in their kitchen. You can make up to nine dozen cookies in a single batch, and it features 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily.

While Casper rarely discounts their products, their Original Pillow is on sale for a limited time. It's available in both standard and king sizes and has a 100% cotton cover to help keep you cool at night.

If you really want to up your coffee game, consider this limited edition Keurig K-Mini, beautifully co-designed by Jonathan Adler. It's currently 30% off.

This well-loved Revlon product is currently 30% off! It gives your hair that salon-ready look with extra volume and a fraction of the cost. According to one of our very own TODAY editors, it can give you sleek locks in just 12 minutes.

Keep your home in tip-top shape with this lightweight (and discounted!) Dyson vacuum. It's also wireless, has strong suction and can run up to 40 minutes.

A Bluetooth speaker is a must these days. This one from Bose has ultra great sound, has a durable and water-resistant design and is 40% off.

The Ninja Professional Blender is great for smoothie lovers since it crushes through ice and frozen ingredients in seconds. Snag it for $20 off today!

A good curling wand can make all the difference between a bad hair day and a good hair day. This 1.5-inch barrel wand is great for achieving beachy waves.

Sunglasses and headphones combined? We're in! The Bose Audio Sunglasses allow you to play music, take calls and block up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays all at the same time.

You can get $75 off the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones for a limited time. The Bluetooth-enabled headphones provide up to nine hours of listening time, are sweat-resistant and come in eight different colors.

Revamp your living room with this mid-century modern TV stand by Christopher Knight Home. It can fit TVs as large as 48 inches wide and has a great deal of storage.

