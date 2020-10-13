Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out the best deals on TODAY.com's live blog

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially here and we have all the best deals right here in one place.

TODAY.com's live blog is your one-stop destination for the can't-miss sales of Prime Day 2020. Whether you're getting a head start on holiday shopping or shopping for everyday essentials, we have everything you need to know right here.

That's right! We're doing all the work for you and finding the best Amazon Prime Day sales in real-time! So sit back, bookmark this page and keep coming back for the latest deals of the day.

7:45 a.m.

Looking to add Alexa to your home? You can now grab an Amazon Echo Dot for only $18.99!

This smart speaker can do everything from play your favorite music to control the lights in your home. Simply pair it with Alexa-enabled devices to get the most out of it.

7:35 a.m.

Fall is here, which means it's the perfect time to grab a weighted blanket.

Prime members can currently save 51% off this wildly popular weighted blanket from YnM.

This popular option has thousands of rave reviews and is $15 off for Prime members.

7:03 a.m.

Some Shop TODAY editor favorites are currently on sale!

This lightweight Kindle would make a perfect gift for the bookworm in your life, and it's currently $50 off.

If you're in the market for an electric toothbrush, this option comes highly recommended by one TODAY writer.

6:15 a.m.

Let's take a look at some TODAY.com reader favorites from 2019 that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2020:

6 a.m.

Good morning! Let's kick off TODAY.com's Amazon Prime Day coverage with a little bit about the biggest sale event of the year.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Last year Amazon held its longest Prime Day event ever: a full 48 hours worth of deals on everything fashion, beauty, tech and more. The event typically takes place during the summer months but Amazon Prime Day is back for two days starting today.

How can I save during Amazon Prime Day?

In order to take advantage of Prime Day markdowns, you'll need to make sure that you are signed up for a Prime membership. While a yearly membership costs $12.99 per month, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial if you want to take advantage of the Prime member deals just for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Students can also enjoy six months of Prime benefits for free, along with exclusive student offers for Amazon Music and Video by signing up for a free trial. You can also opt to purchase a yearly subscription if you want to enjoy the convenience of free, two-day shipping on the other 363 days of the year.

What's the difference between a Deal of the Day and a Lightning Deal?

A Deal of the Day typically lasts throughout the day or until the product is sold out. Lightning Deals are promotions with a limited number of discounts offered within a fairly short time frame. Both styles of deals will have countdown timers on the product page to let you know when the sale ends.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Available Now

Have you been waiting to pick up some new Apple AirPods? Now is the time to buy! The original model is down to just $114.99 for Prime Day — the lowest price we've ever seen them on Amazon!

Instant Pots are the perfect multifunctional kitchen tool — and this version is over 50% off for Prime Day.

If you're in the market for an electric toothbrush, this option with over 5,000 reviews is down to just $20 right now.

Tired of vacuuming? Let this Roomba do it for you! This model works with Amazon Alexa for voice-activated controls and also connects to your smartphone.

With over 45,000 reviews from Amazon customers, this Waterpik flosser is well-loved and on sale for 43% off.

Prime Day is basically the new Black Friday when it comes to TV shopping, and you can score this highly rated option from Insignia for only $109.99 right now.

If you need a new laptop to upgrade your work-from-home setup, this option from Acer is discounted for Prime Day.

