After months of waiting, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here! The retailer is discounting tons of items that have probably been on your list for quite some time now.

While your list may consist of tech items or budget-friendly buys under $25, there's also plenty of great deals on beauty items. They'll make great gifts for the holidays or even a little present for yourself. We've found some of the best Prime Day beauty deals being offered — ranging from highly-rated blow dryers to teeth whiteners.

The well-loved Revlon Hot Air Brush is currently more than 50% off! It gives your hair that salon-ready look with extra volume and a fraction of the cost. According to one of our very own TODAY editors, it can give you sleek locks in just 12 minutes.

Get your teeth in tip-top shape with this fancy electric water flosser by Waterpik. It has over 45,000 reviews, an impressive 4.6-star rating and is 43% off for Prime Day! While we love the white color for a sleek look in your bathroom, it's also available in six other shades, including black and purple.

Bring the spa right to your home with this advanced facial toning kit by NuFACE. The set comes with a device that targets the neck, jawline, cheeks and forehead to help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

If your lashes could use a boost, consider investing in the award-winning Grande Cosmetics lash serum. It's infused with a blend of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to promote the appearance of naturally longer, thicker-looking lashes in six weeks, with full improvement in three months.

T3's Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand gives you three different curl styles for the price of one! And it's currently on sale for $80 less than market price.

With the holidays just around the corner, you'll want to look your best! One way to do so is with pearly white teeth. The Crest 3D White Professional Effects White Strips are nearly 50% off and can remove up to 14 years of teeth stains.

If skin care is important to you (or you want it to be!) you won't regret buying this discounted Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush which removes 99.5% of dirt and oil, as well as makeup residue and dead skin cells, and exfoliates the skin without irritation.

This BaBylissPro Straightening Iron is lightweight, small and easy to achieve a perfectly sleek hairstyle. It has 5,200 positive reviews and is currently 25% off!

If you're still not comfortable going to the nail salon, consider giving yourself a pedicure at home with this Conair Waterfall Pedicure Foot Spa. It has a three toe-touch control that activates high/low bubbles, a waterfall, and blue LED lights that glow underwater to help you relax. For under $35, it seems like a no-brainer!

Whether you're going to the nail salon or not, gel manicures can get expensive! This DIY gel nail polish starter kit is cost-effective and handy. It comes with a mini LED nail light lamp, 12 gel nail color polishes, manicure tools, and a base and topcoat.

