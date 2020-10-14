Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Day one of Amazon Prime Day saw steep discounts on everything from fashion essentials to kids toys, but the savings aren't over just yet! Today is officially the last day to take advantage of the 48-hour sale event, and we're tracking down all of the best deals that the second day has to offer.

Whether you missed out on lightning deals that sold out before 9 a.m. yesterday or you're continuing the hunt for more chances to save, we rounded up all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for day two right here. Below, you can find major markdowns on everything from smart watches to electric toothbrushes.

We'll be updating this page throughout the day to keep the best deals on your radar, but you can find all of our Amazon Prime Day coverage for day two in real-time on our Live Blog.

If you've been waiting to splurge on a weighted blanket, now is the time to take advantage on lightning deals. This weighted blanket from Relax Eden is currently on sale for 40% off, so you can snag comfort for less than $60.

In a Prime-exclusive deal, you can save more than $90 on this 4.4-star rated exercise bike to complete your home gym. It features an LCD monitor to track your progress and two-way adjustable handlebars for easy use.

Take advantage of this 50% markdown on one of the hottest toys on the market this year. The 2-in-1 set comes with over 55 pieces and an exclusive L.O.L. Surprise doll they'll love playing with at home or on the go.

This dutch oven continues to see a low price tag on day two of Prime Day, and you can snag it for less than $50 before the sale ends tonight.

This work-from-home essential is compact but large enough to get work done at. Prime members can save 20% on this top-rated desk today only.

You can snag this air purifier for less than $30 today thanks to a Prime Day markdown of 36%. It includes one HEPA filter and operates with the push of a button.

Need a bigger screen for Sunday night football games? You can save $60 on the latest Toshiba HD TV on the last day of Prime Day.

In a Prime-exclusive deal, members can save $80 on this popular smart doorbell system. The HD system allows two-way talk features and can even connect with Alexa-enabled devices in order to receive notifications in real-time.

If your home WiFi signal could use a boost, you can snag this mesh router for 30% off today. Setup takes less than 10 minutes, and the improved signal can reach every corner of your home.

Prime members can save $150 on this popular headphone set from Bose, which features three levels of noise-cancelation, easy-to-use buttons for volume control and a microphone for answering calls.

Prime members can save more than 40% on this sleek coffee maker from Keurig. It can quickly brew a fresh cup of coffee in a matter of minutes and is the perfect addition to any home office.

This upright vacuum from Bissell is specially designed for homes with furry friends. It features specialized pet tools and a brush roll that can pick up pet hair stuck in carpets. Even better? Prime members can save more than $60 on this home essential today.

Garmin's smartwatch is shock- and water-resistant and boasts GPS capabilities, making it the perfect gift for anyone who enjoys being outdoors. Today is the last day to take advantage of a 50% markdown on the device.

This smart toothbrush from Philips features three brushing intensities and Bluetooth capabilities, so you can connect your smartphone to the app in order to keep track of your progress. Today is the last day to take advantage of $70 worth of savings on the smart toothbrush.

One of the most-wanted items from last year's Prime Day is on sale once more! You can snag this water flosser for just $40 today, compared to the typical $93 price tag.

Robot vacuums are having a Prime Day moment, and this version from Shark is seeing a steep discount of 44% off today — which means you can save $265. The smart vacuum features a self-emptying base, powerful suction and voice command capabilities that can help make household tasks effortless.

