Amazon Prime Day means great deals on tons of different products - including toys for kids and toddlers! We rounded up the best deals currently active so you can find the best options for the little ones in your life.

Prime Day toy deals

Little chefs can get an early start in the kitchen with this detailed playset, which includes a stool and 30 accessories including cookware and dishes. Plenty of different sound effects and fun features make it just like being in Mom's kitchen!

Five colorful balls wind their way through this toy, currently on sale for 30% off, in an exciting way sure to delight any little one! The sound effects and easy-to-use button activation make it even more fun for small hands.

Watch kids bring their artistic vision to life with this 3-D pen. Safe for children ages six and up, it uses included plastic filaments to create free-standing artwork.

Learn how to play drums in a whole new way with these rings, which make different noises when you tap them against different surfaces! Totally portable and easy to operate, the pair set is currently on sale for almost $45 off.

This unique kit lets kids ages six and up create their own suncatchers and window art using the included paints.

Introduce kids as young as five to coding with this cute robot kit! The screen-free toy lets kids learn coding and other STEM skills without using a laptop or phone, and Botley can be programmed with more than a dozen interactions and other features.

This compact but powerful drone might be a splurge, but it's perfect for kids who want to get a birds-eye view of the world around them. Capable of taking gorgeous photos and videos, it can stay in the air for up to 30 minutes on a single charge and is on sale for 20% off.

Kids can learn to steer and ride on this scooter, now on sale for more than 40% off. The adjustable handlebar lets you change the height as your little one grows, and the wide wheels and rear foot brake have safety in mind.

The fun never has to stop with this kid-friendly bubble machine! Simply fill the machine with bubble fluid and let it go. Two modes allow for different speeds, and the easy-to-carry case makes it perfectly portable.

Get your junior racer on the road with this motorized go-kart, now on sale for 30% off! Suitable for kids aged three to eight, it has a parent-controlled speed lock for extra safety.

