The time has finally come — Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here! Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect holiday gifts or shopping for yourself, TODAY has found some of the best discounts the powerhouse retailer is offering over the next few days.

And while there are tons of great tech deals and beauty sales, you definitely don't want to miss out on all the amazing Amazon Prime Day clothing finds.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new denim jacket or want to splurge on a flashy new watch, there's bound to be something on our list you'll love.

One Shop TODAY writer is obsessed with these jeggings from Levis and they're over 20% off! They're comfortable, flattering and budget-friendly.

This Amazon Essentials sweater is a great option for women. It's available in 34 different patterns and shades including this muted blue color that would look perfect with black leggings and boots.

We totally love this discounted Kate Spade satchel bag. It comes in five different colors, has an adjustable crossbody strap, an interior zip pocket, slide pockets and a zip closure for safe keeping.

Elevate your fall and winter looks with these platform canvas sneakers from Keds. They have over 1,200 reviews and have earned a 4.5-star rating.

Tackle chilly temps in this lined and cozy jean jacket. It's perfect for those in-between days when it's too hot for a down jacket but way too cold for a cardigan. The same jacket is also available for women and currently on sale, too!

It's always important to keep your health top-of-mind. One way you can help yourself stay in good shape is with a pair of good quality running shoes. This pair from Under Armour is currently 35% off for Prime Day!

If you're starting your holiday shopping a little bit early this year, consider buying a loved one this beautiful quartz watch from Fossil. The Prime Day discount is pretty hard to beat!

This comfy men's hoodie by Tommy Hilfiger is perfect for a comfy night at home or for a casual day out when you need to run errands.

Every woman needs a pair of high-waisted, black skinny jeans in their fall and winter wardrobe. This pair from Levi's would go great with your favorite knee-high boots and your go-to sweater.

If you're in the market for a new pair of boots, consider these from Timberland. They come in five different colors including gray, brown, black, beige and burgundy — and are currently 30% off!

Get ready for a cold winter with this knee-length down coat from Eddie Bauer. It's available in black, navy and brown, has a detachable faux-fur hood trim and is water-repellent.

This Adidas backpack would make for a great holiday gift for any gender or age! It can fit a great deal of items and goes with anything in your closet.

Every man needs a few classic sweaters in their closet. This Hanes Fleece sweatshirt is soft, budget-friendly and comes in over 25 different colors.

Keep your essentials organized with this leather crossbody purse from Estalon. It comes with a variety of different pockets for ideal organization and it comes in 12 different colors.

Throw this satin scarf around your neck for some extra sass or tie it around your favorite tote bag to add a chic element to your style.

We love this button-up maxi dress from Milumia because it would look good on all shapes and sizes and it makes for the perfect fall uniform thanks to the quarter sleeves.

For those who struggle with bad hair days, consider investing in a trendy hat like this one from Tommy Hilfiger. It's available in over 20 different shades but we love this gray one since it will go with pretty much anything you already own.

You can never have enough pairs of jeans. These men's Levi's are the perfect addition to any wardrobe and would look great paired with a loose t-shirt or even a button-down for a more put-together look.

Sweatpants are another piece you can never have enough of. This fun, star designed pair from Amazon Essentials are cozy, budget-friendly and on sale for just $12.

For the days you don't want to deal with underwire bras, consider this comfortable and trendy bralette from Calvin Klein.

