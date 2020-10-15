Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year's Amazon Prime Day may be over, but the savings aren't over just yet!

The Shop TODAY team is tracking down all of the best deals that you can still add to your cart — and we'll be updating this page through the end of the week.

Whether you missed out on Lighting Deals or you're continuing the hunt for more chances to save, we rounded up all of the best post-Amazon Prime Day deals right here. Below, you can find major markdowns on everything from smartwatches to electric toothbrushes.

You can still save $50 on the latest edition of AirPods from Apple, which feature nose-canceling capabilities and soft ear tips to ensure a snug and comfortable fit.

In the fashion department, this pair of top-rated shaping jeans with over 23,000 reviews is on sale for a cool $22.

Another essential every family needs now that we're spending more time at home is this bestselling WiFi extender. At just $20, this is a post-Prime Day deal you should scoop up before it sells out.

When it comes to beauty, this bestselling Revlon hair dryer and styling brush is top-notch. The TODAY.com editor-approved beauty tool is still under $30!

If you've been waiting to splurge on a weighted blanket, now is the time to take advantage on lightning deals. This weighted blanket from Relax Eden currently has a coupon so you can save $40!

With over 4,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, you can score this portable projector for your home or backyard movie nights for 31% off. Plus, you can check off the box under the price for an extra 20% off!

Vitamin C is known for its anti-aging benefits, including the ability to brighten skin and diminish the look of dark spots. Get this top-rated serum for 33% off while it's still in stock!

You can save $49 on the Apple iPad Mini today, which features a true tone retina display, touch sensor and cellular capabilities.

The latest iPad is also seeing a $50 discount post-Prime Day. The device boasts HD cameras, an enhanced display and studio-quality microphones.

This smart toothbrush from Philips features three brushing intensities and Bluetooth capabilities, so you can connect your smartphone to the app in order to keep track of your progress.

You can never have too many pairs of cozy leggings, especially with winter just around the corner. Pick up a pair of bestselling yoga pants for under $20 right now.

Roku makes streaming all your favorite TV shows and movies easier than most. Just plug it into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable, connect to the internet, and just like that, you're ready to binge-watch!

With over 19,000 reviews, this top-rated eye gel is still on sale for 54% off when you click the coupon box. That's under $12 for one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products!

Looking for a comfy and casual T-shirt you can wear all fall with just about any outfit? Look no further than this popular tee, now 21% off.

These TODAY.com editor-approved wireless earbuds are 40% off — but there's also a coupon for an extra 25% discount.

