They're surprisingly lightweight

The first thing I noticed when these earbuds arrived is how sleek and lightweight both the earbuds and the charging case are. I slipped the charging case in my pocket while running a few errands and barely noticed it was there.

Better yet, these pass my ultimate wireless earbud test: They're so comfortable that I forget I'm even wearing them.

Many in-ear designs I've tried in the past are so bulky that I can't wear them for longer than an hour at a time. However, I can wear the Aukey earbuds for hours, and only remember I'm wearing them when the low battery signal starts beeping after about 4 hours of use.

The sound quality is excellent for the price

For under $30, these sound much better than you might expect. The audio is crisp, well-balanced and loud enough to drown out most outside noise.

I mostly used them to listen to podcasts and a few mid-tempo playlists to get me through the workday, and I was impressed that I didn't miss my more expensive earbuds in the process.

Major audiophiles might notice that the bass is a little quiet, but it's perfectly acceptable for everyday use. If you like your earbuds to thump to every beat, you might want to spend a little more on a model that's designed to give you a fuller sound. However, if affordability is your biggest concern, these certainly do the job and sound much more expensive than their price tag.

They're super simple to use

Pairing the earbuds to your device is extremely user-friendly. Simply take the buds out of their case, tap on "AUKEY-EPT21" in your Bluetooth settings and you'll be good to go. The earbuds will then automatically connect the next time you take them out of the case.

Once they're in your ears, you can use some handy touch controls to make playback a breeze. A double-tap on either earbud will play and pause music, while a long-press on the left bud will go to the previous track and a long-press on the right will skip to the next track. You can also triple-tap the left earbud to activate your device's voice assistant.

When your earbuds need charging, simply pop them back in the case and you'll have a full charge in about two hours. Of course, you'll need to remember to keep the case charged, but a single charge of the case will provide about 25 hours of charging time for the earbuds.

They're a perfect gift

I've found that wireless earbuds make a great gift, especially for those in your life who have yet to upgrade their trusty wired headphones.

Father's Day is right around the corner, and I have a feeling many dads will appreciate this affordable and user-friendly option. The Aukey EP-T21 True Wireless Earbuds are the perfect starter set since they're easy to use and comfortable enough to convince even the most skeptical old-school headphone loyalist.

And if he's already on the wireless bandwagon, he'll appreciate having a second pair to turn to when he inevitably forgets to charge his others.

