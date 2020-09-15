Rare deal alert: We've never seen Apple AirPods Pro on sale for this low

While the original Apple AirPods have seen frequent discounts over the last few months, the newer AirPods rarely see a markdown as steep as this one. In fact, the discount Amazon is currently offering on the newest generation of Apple AirPods is lower than the price offered by Apple itself.

The Apple AirPod Pros boast active noise-canceling capabilities, which the older generation does not offer. Sound is one of the most important qualities when it comes to in-ear headphones, and Apple AirPod Pros have the capability to automatically tune music to the shape of your ear thanks to the adaptive EQ feature.

The newer AirPods also include three different sizes of soft silicone ear tips that help keep the headphones in your ears, whether you'll be wearing them on a walk around the neighborhood or hopping on phone calls throughout the day. This customizable option is another notable difference from the previous generation, as the original AirPods did not offer any in-ear grips.

Even better? The Apple AirPod Pros are also sweat and waterproof, so they can stand up to any yoga session or afternoon workout.

Since AirPods charge while they are stored in their case (the case typically needs to be charged once every 24 hours), you can get up to five hours of listening time on a single charge. When it comes to charging, the AirPod Pros, like the second generation of Apple AirPods (which are also on sale for 22% off), also boast wireless charging capabilities.

Whichever version of AirPods you opt for, you'll have all of the convenience that comes along with them. From the ability to change songs and answer phone calls with just a tap to touchless Siri capabilities, these TODAY editor-approved headphones might just change your work-from-home routine for the better.

