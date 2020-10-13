Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With remote learning and working from home becoming our new normal, having a top-notch laptop at your disposal has never been more important. If it's time to refresh your device, you're in luck because Amazon Prime Day has plenty of laptop deals going on right now. Need help narrowing down your options? Shop TODAY rounded up some of the best deals!

It's not often that the Apple Macbook Air goes on sale — and we have a feeling this deal won't last long. The Macbook Air features a lightweight design, a vibrant screen and plenty of features packed into a surprisingly compact frame.

Major deal alert! Amazon Prime members can score this Acer laptop for almost 50% off on Tuesday and Wednesday. The slim computer is small but mighty thanks to its 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8265U Processor and offers up to 20 hours of battery life with fast charging. The durable device is military-grade tough and keeps all your personal information safe with its Trusted Platform Module 2.0.

Prefer to live life in color? This laptop offers a vibrant display with 100% sRGB color and it's on sale for 22% off! You can easily pair this PC to your cell phone so you don't have to switch between devices all day, and it's also got plenty of memory (16 GB) so you can load it up with all the applications that make your life easier.

A touchscreen trackpad sets this innovative laptop apart from the crowd. The unique feature helps users switch seamlessly between apps, sign documents and edit presentations. The 13.3-inch laptop only weighs 2.8 pounds and features an Intel Core i7-10510u Core Processor, 16GB RAM and a built-in camera that allows for facial recognition sign in.

Talk about a multitasker! This touchscreen laptop can be converted into a tablet that's perfect for note-taking and drawing. The 14-inch HD screen, HD webcam and fast Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-1035G1 processor are just a few of its top-notch qualities. As an added bonus, the battery life lasts up to nine hours and quickly charges in less than 45 minutes.

You'll save $200 on this convertible laptop if you scoop it up before end of day Wednesday. The lightweight (2.65 pounds) computer doubles as a tablet and has an Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor and 16 GB of memory. Even better? It comes with a stylus charger dock that offers 90 minutes of use after charging for only 15 seconds.

Act fast! This lightning deal won't be around for too long. The sleek design measures 15.6 inches and has a full HD screen that boasts a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It's pretty durable thanks to its Intel Core i7 i7-10510U processor and has 8GB RAM and 256 GB SSD.

Sick of constantly having to plug your laptop in? Google's Pixelbook Go stays charged for up to 12 hours and when it does need a charge, it quickly powers up for two hours of use in a mere 20 minutes. The lightweight laptop starts up in seconds thanks to its 8th Gen Intel Core Processor and features a Titan C security chip and built-in antivirus software to keep your data safe.

It's not often that you find a device with military-grade durability, but this LG laptop passed with flying colors when it came up against shock, vibration, high/low temperature, fog, dust and pressure tests. The device is nearly $200 off for Prime Day and comes complete with a full HD display, a fingerprint reader to keep your data secure and up to 22.5 hours of battery life.

Gamers rejoice! This gaming laptop is $450 off for Amazon Prime Day. The computer has a crisp, colorful display with a Pantone Validated palette, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card and a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H Processor. Enhance cooling fans are 33% thinner than other designs and you can switch between fan operating modes with ease. It also comes with a 30-day trial of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

You can save $100 on this gaming laptop through Wednesday! The colorful RGB keyboard, smooth touchpad, high-resolution audio and crisp screen make for a top-notch gaming experience. Cooler boost technology keeps the hardworking device from overheating while you get up to seven hours of battery use.

