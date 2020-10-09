Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday — but we found 10 deals you can buy right now

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day is just four days away, but for Prime members, the deals have already started.

Ahead of the 48-hour sale event that will take place on Oct. 13 and 14, Amazon has released a number of eye-catching deals on items ranging from tech to beauty that are almost too good to pass up on.

One thing to note: while some items are discounted for all Amazon shoppers, some Prime-exclusive deals will require that you sign up for a free 30-day trial in order to claim these discounts (if you haven't already).

If you're looking to indulge in some retail therapy or are simply curious as to what kinds of items will likely receive major markdowns during Amazon Prime Day, these early deals are definitely worth checking out. Below, we rounded up 10 of the best deals you can snag before Prime Day officially begins.

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

You can save $150 on this Fire TV, which allows you to both watch live TV and stream your favorite shows from streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu. It connects to the WiFi in your home in order to play shows, movies, connect with Alexa and more.

This robot vacuum from tech brand Anker is currently on sale for just $180 in both the black and white color options. It can vacuum for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors but works quietly while getting the job done.

If you've been waiting to take the leap on a Kindle, you can take advantage of Prime-exclusive savings to snag this complete bundle for just $120. It's thin, lightweight and waterproof, so you can curl up with your favorite e-book outside or on your couch as the days get cooler.

Ahead of Prime Day, you can save $20 on this top-rated air fryer with more than 20,000 reviews. It features an LED touch screen that is easy to maneuver and uses 11 one-touch presets that can cook anything from steak to potatoes to perfection.

Plenty of Amazon devices will be on sale during Prime Day, but this Echo Dot model is currently on sale for just $40. Even better? Prime members can get it shipped to their door for free.

Working from home? This WiFi extender can help boost your signal in certain parts of your home and is currently on sale for just $18.

Don't forget Fido! Before Prime Day begins, Prime members can save 20% on select pet accessories like this top-rated dog bed for medium and large dogs.

Keeping in touch with family and friends has never been more important, and this Amazon device has video calling and messaging capabilities that can help make it just a bit easier. Prime members can save $45 on this device before Prime Day begins.

In an exclusive deal, Prime members can save $10 on this compact security camera that can also connect with Alexa-enabled devices.

Before Prime Day deals are live, Amazon is offering savings on the Revlon Hair Dryer Brush in one of the biggest markdowns we've seen so far on the hair tool. You can snag it right now for just $42 and save 30% on the original price.

