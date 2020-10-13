Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived and it is bringing major markdowns on some of the items we have been holding off on splurging on for the past few months.

While you might have your eye on big-ticket tech items, there are plenty of other Prime Day deals to take advantage of during the two-day event, from winter style essentials to home office items that might just be calling your name.

If you're looking to indulge in some retail therapy that won't have you breaking the bank, we rounded up some of the best finds and gifts under $25 that you'll want to add to your cart before they're gone.

Ahead, you'll find deals on items across fashion, tech and more categories for $25 or less that can help you cross off some items on your holiday shopping list (but we won't blame you if you snag a few just for yourself).

Amazon Prime Day tech deals under $25

This Alexa-enabled device functions as a speaker, timer, smart home control system and more. It's on sale for 62% off right now, meaning you can add it to your cart for just $19.

Keep your phone, AirPods or other wireless-enabled devices at full charge without breaking the bank — this wireless charger from tech brand Anker is on sale for just $10 today.

If your home WiFi connection could use a boost, this mini WiFi adapter can plug into your laptop to provide faster speeds for your device.

This item is currently trending thanks to shoppers taking advantage of this Prime-exclusive deal. The smart home tool is currently on sale for just $17, a steep markdown of 58% off.

Amazon Prime Day home deals under $25

If your bedroom needs a refresh, this Egyptian cotton sheet set is an affordable way to get it done. You can take advantage of a $15 deal on a set of two right now.

This mini air purifier is perfect for small spaces like a home office. You can catch it on sale for 20% off right now.

Whether you need your coffee hot for days in your home office or need your hot cocoa to stay hot on colder days, you can take advantage of a Prime-exclusive deal on this mug warmer today for less than $10.

The bestselling item from last year's Prime Day event is on sale once again! You can snag it for just $10 right now.

Amazon Prime Day fashion deals under $25

Jeans you'll actually want to spend the entire day in? We'll take two! This top-rated style from Levi's is on sale right now for $22.

Tie-dye is making a comeback! This loungewear combines the best of both worlds and is perfect for any work-from-home wardrobe.

Plenty of Calvin Klein undergarments are on sale during Prime Day, including this soft cotton bralette that is available in over 30 colors, with select styles starting at just $18.

Slippers are the hottest piece of footwear right now and are perfect for gifting. In a Prime-exclusive deal, you can snag this pair for less than $16.

If you prefer a functional and fashionable accessory, you can score this set of blue light glasses for just $12 during Prime Day.

Under Armour has great deals on everything from socks to clothing to footwear, but this deal on men's workout shorts caught our eye. Styles start at just $21 thanks to Prime Day discounts.

Amazon Prime Day beauty deals under $25

This popular tool makes it easy to style damp or dry hair with blow-out worthy results every time. You can catch it on sale right now for just $21.

Revamp your makeup tool selection with a great deal on this set of synthetic brushes. It includes brushes of all shapes and sizes that are perfect for makeup novices and pros.

You take advantage of a 55% markdown on this makeup mirror and snag it for less than $20 today. It features three light settings and can attach to any flat surface to make your beauty routine easy.

Foot peels are having a moment, and this version from Soft Touch is currently on sale for more than 30% off. Even better? You can save an additional 25% off at checkout.

Amazon Prime Day toy deals under $25

If holiday shopping is your goal for Amazon Prime Day, you can find great deals on toys for every kid on your list. This popular set from National Geographic has a 4.7-star rating and is on sale for 20% off.

Looking forward to the holidays? You can save on fun advent calendars like this one thanks to Prime Day deals and savings.

