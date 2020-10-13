Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Prime Day was created by Amazon which has an affiliate relationship with TODAY. Whenever you buy an Amazon product through our site, Amazon pays TODAY a small commission on that sale.
Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived and it is bringing major markdowns on some of the items we have been holding off on splurging on for the past few months.
While you might have your eye on big-ticket tech items, there are plenty of other Prime Day deals to take advantage of during the two-day event, from winter style essentials to home office items that might just be calling your name.
If you're looking to indulge in some retail therapy that won't have you breaking the bank, we rounded up some of the best finds and gifts under $25 that you'll want to add to your cart before they're gone.
Ahead, you'll find deals on items across fashion, tech and more categories for $25 or less that can help you cross off some items on your holiday shopping list (but we won't blame you if you snag a few just for yourself).
Amazon Prime Day tech deals under $25
1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
This Alexa-enabled device functions as a speaker, timer, smart home control system and more. It's on sale for 62% off right now, meaning you can add it to your cart for just $19.
2. Anker Wireless Charger
Keep your phone, AirPods or other wireless-enabled devices at full charge without breaking the bank — this wireless charger from tech brand Anker is on sale for just $10 today.
3. TP-Link Mini WiFi Adapter
If your home WiFi connection could use a boost, this mini WiFi adapter can plug into your laptop to provide faster speeds for your device.
4. MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener
This item is currently trending thanks to shoppers taking advantage of this Prime-exclusive deal. The smart home tool is currently on sale for just $17, a steep markdown of 58% off.
Amazon Prime Day home deals under $25
1. Comfy Sheets Cotton Pillowcase Set
If your bedroom needs a refresh, this Egyptian cotton sheet set is an affordable way to get it done. You can take advantage of a $15 deal on a set of two right now.
2. Zhengxoo Mini-Air Purifier
This mini air purifier is perfect for small spaces like a home office. You can catch it on sale for 20% off right now.
3. Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer
Whether you need your coffee hot for days in your home office or need your hot cocoa to stay hot on colder days, you can take advantage of a Prime-exclusive deal on this mug warmer today for less than $10.
4. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
The bestselling item from last year's Prime Day event is on sale once again! You can snag it for just $10 right now.
Amazon Prime Day fashion deals under $25
1. Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans
Jeans you'll actually want to spend the entire day in? We'll take two! This top-rated style from Levi's is on sale right now for $22.
2. Olcyn Tie-Dye Printed Lounge Set
Tie-dye is making a comeback! This loungewear combines the best of both worlds and is perfect for any work-from-home wardrobe.
3. Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette
Plenty of Calvin Klein undergarments are on sale during Prime Day, including this soft cotton bralette that is available in over 30 colors, with select styles starting at just $18.
4. Jiasuqi Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers
Slippers are the hottest piece of footwear right now and are perfect for gifting. In a Prime-exclusive deal, you can snag this pair for less than $16.
5. Lnekei Blue Light Blocking Glasses
If you prefer a functional and fashionable accessory, you can score this set of blue light glasses for just $12 during Prime Day.
6. Under Armour Men's Raid Workout Shorts
Under Armour has great deals on everything from socks to clothing to footwear, but this deal on men's workout shorts caught our eye. Styles start at just $21 thanks to Prime Day discounts.
Amazon Prime Day beauty deals under $25
1. John Frieda Drying & Styling Hot Air Brush
This popular tool makes it easy to style damp or dry hair with blow-out worthy results every time. You can catch it on sale right now for just $21.
2. Bestope 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set
Revamp your makeup tool selection with a great deal on this set of synthetic brushes. It includes brushes of all shapes and sizes that are perfect for makeup novices and pros.
3. Koolorbs Magnifying Makeup Mirror
You take advantage of a 55% markdown on this makeup mirror and snag it for less than $20 today. It features three light settings and can attach to any flat surface to make your beauty routine easy.
4. Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask
Foot peels are having a moment, and this version from Soft Touch is currently on sale for more than 30% off. Even better? You can save an additional 25% off at checkout.
Amazon Prime Day toy deals under $25
1. National Geographic Glowing Marble Run 80-Piece Construction Set
If holiday shopping is your goal for Amazon Prime Day, you can find great deals on toys for every kid on your list. This popular set from National Geographic has a 4.7-star rating and is on sale for 20% off.
2. Atdawn Advent Calendar with Squishy Toys
Looking forward to the holidays? You can save on fun advent calendars like this one thanks to Prime Day deals and savings.
To stay up to date on the latest Prime Day deals, check out all of Shop TODAY’s Amazon Prime Day 2020 coverage here.
For similar Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals, check out:
- Don't miss the Apple Airpods Pro sale at Amazon and Walmart
- The best early Amazon Prime Day deals for 2020
- Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out the best deals on TODAY.com's live blog
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!