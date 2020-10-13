This kit provides a detailed look into your ancestry, using the company's database of family information. If you ever have questions about your family tree or ethnicity, it's worth a look!

NBC's Investigative Team put AncestryDNA to the test with three identical triplets. Though the three sisters have three different last names, their DNA is identical, which means the results from their tests should have been identical too. When the results from their kits came back, the AncestryDNA test found the DNA to be identical and was able to provide some interesting insight into their heritage.

The AncestryDNA kit is useful for finding out information about your heritage, though it won't shed light on health information.

For health insights, one NBC News reporter took the 23andMe test and found that it gave her a solid amount of medical information in a comprehensive, science-based test. The kit helps guide users on how much saturated fat to eat and provides detailed information on which DNA strands coordinate with which health information. It's not the whole picture, but it could prompt people to make different health choices.

