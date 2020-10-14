Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Best Amazon Prime Day home deals

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Best Amazon Prime Day kids and toys deals

Now is the time to take advantage of a 38% markdown on the iRobot Roomba, and not only save $120 but save time on tasks around the house too.

If you're hoping to place a DNA kit under the tree this year, you can snag this special combination pack from 23andMe for 50% off today.

This bestselling steam mop is on sale for 30% off during Prime Day. It cleans and sanitizes floors without the need for chemicals or any additional products and is ready to use in just 30 seconds.

Whether you plan on making soup, rice or even yogurt, the latest kitchen gadget from Instant Pot is on sale for more than 50% off to help cut down on time in the kitchen.

Whether you want to gift a piece of cast iron cookware to someone else or to yourself, you can take advantage of a 44% markdown on this griddle from Le Creuset that's perfect for cooking vegetables, steaks and everything in-between.

If you're making more meals at home, now might be the perfect time to revamp the pots and pans your kitchen cabinets. You can snag this 13-piece set for 24% off and save an additional $10 at checkout today.

You can snag this SodaStream Jet Bundle for 15% off today to make all of your favorite beverages right at home.

Looking to try out an electric toothbrush? You can take advantage of this Prime-exclusive deal and save more than $50 on this version from Oral-B.

Even if you won't be traveling for quite some time, you can save big on luggage during Prime Day. This set includes a carry on and larger spinner for just $100.

WiFi digital frames can make a perfect holiday gift to keep relatives connected during the holiday season. This version from Skylight is on sale right now for less than $130.

Popular mattress brands will be on sale for up to 30% off over the next 48 hours, including this bestseller from Tuft & Needle.

The steepest discount we've seen on Apple AirPods to date is this Prime Day deal, with a 28% markdown.

If you're working from home, a WiFi extender can help extend the WiFi coverage in certain areas of your home. This version from TP-Link is on sale for just $42 as part of today's Prime Day deals.

You can snag the lite edition of the Fitbit Versa for more than 50% off as part of today's Prime Day deals, which allows you to track your heart rate, receive call and text notifications and more.

Whether you're working from a home office or have little ones that are adjusting to online learning, you can save $100 on this versatile Chromebook that functions as both a tablet and a laptop.

These headphones from JBL feature silicone ear tips for a comfortable fit and can last up to six hours on a single charge. You can save $50 on this pair as part of today's Prime Day deals.

This set of three security cameras from Blink are made to withstand the elements and allow you to both see, hear and speak to visitors via the Blink app. You can take advantage of a major markdown and snag this kit for just $150 today.

You can save 33% on this popular tablet from Samsung that can last for up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Prime members can take advantage of up to 40% off on Panasonic cameras, including this baby monitor which features two-way sound. You can snag this essential for 29% off of the original price.

Best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

You can save nearly 40% on this popular hair tool from Paul Mitchell, which features a large digital display for temperature control and ceramic plates that keep hair silky and smooth.

Best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Fall weather can be unpredictable, but you can keep dry (and look good doing it!) thanks to a 41% markdown on these rain boots.

Nearly every pair of this high-waisted style from Levi's are on sale today, with styles starting at just $33.

The famous Amazon coat is finally on sale! You can snag it today for more than 40% off the original price.

It's finally time to stock up on fall style essentials, including this trendy pair from Amazon Essentials that is currently on sale for less than $25.

Best Amazon Prime Day toys and kids deals

Popular kids toys such as L.O.L. surprise dolls will be on sale for up to 40% off, during Prime Day, and you can snag this special edition glitter doll for less than $10 right now.

Calico Critter sets will also be on sale during Prime Day, including this Red Roof Country Home set which is on sale for $88.

Arts and crafts can make a great birthday or holiday gift, and this extra large combo set is on sale for less than $15 as part of a Prime-exclusive deal.

This toy set from LEGO is as educational as it is fun. It includes three LEGO Star Wars droids and dozens of missions and props for younger kids to play with — and it's on sale for more than 30% off.

You can shop major deals on diapers, including this bundle from Pampers that includes wipes and an extra set for sensitive skin.

This top-rated stroller is on sale in a deal that's exclusive to Prime members, who can save an additional 25% off of the original price.

