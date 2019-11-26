You can get Amazon's Fire TV Stick for just $20 today

Our editors take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
According to Amazon, the Fire TV Stick was the No. 1 bestseller both worldwide and in the U.S. during Amazon Prime Day — and it's back on sale at its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday.
The popular Amazon gadget allows viewers to stream their favorite movies and TV shows from services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, Disney + and more. Plus, as part of the limited-time deal shoppers can get two free months of Showtime along with the device.
Amazon Fire TV Stick
The Alexa-enabled remote saves you from endlessly scrolling to find what you want to watch, and it can even lower the volume for you with just the sound of your voice. If you just want to listen to your summer playlist while working on things around the house, you can sync your music streaming service to the Fire TV Stick and hear your favorite songs and artists by simply asking Alexa.
Better yet, if you're an Amazon Prime Member, the subscription grants you access to thousands of movies, TV shows and ad-free listening.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick boasts a 4.5 star rating on Amazon from close to 50,000 reviews — and 78% of them rated the device a perfect five stars.
"We have been getting steady increases in our cable TV bill with no increases in services, so we thought we would cut the cord and this device became the focal point for making that transition," one reviewer wrote. "We now save over $100 a month without those charges for cable TV. If you are thinking of making the leap into cord-cutting, this is the way to go."
The device is even a TODAY tried-and-true favorite.
"I never thought that I’d be able to give up my beloved Apple TV, but after using the Fire Stick, I’m officially sold," said Emily Slawek, TODAY Producer. "It’s a steal compared to the Apple TV, which starts at around $150."
"I’ve only used my actual cable a handful of times since I’ve had my Fire Stick over the past year!" she added. "For me, it’s been a game-changer."
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was also a top-seller during the big sale because it delivers higher streaming quality and more smart home capabilities than the original Fire TV Stick. It's also on sale for 50% off ahead of Black Friday.
