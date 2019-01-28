Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 28, 2019, 1:28 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Fay

With Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, you'll want to make sure your living room is ready with the best TV for your family to enjoy the big game. With a multitude of options out there, it can be difficult to know which ones are truly the best.

Enter Consumer Reports' Elliot Weiler, who helped us narrow down the top options to see and hear all the big moments of Super Bowl LIII.

Here are their picks for televisions and sound bars at every price.

Best Small-Screen Option: Samsung 43" 4K UHD Smart TV, $348, Walmart

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Also available at Best Buy.

This smaller, low budget option delivers big budget quality. According to Consumer Reports, it has excellent color accuracy and reduced motion-blur, which are perfect for watching the Super Bowl and of course, the halftime show!

Good Budget Option: TCL 55" 4K UHD Roku Smart TV, $630, Amazon

Also available at Best Buy.

A slightly larger option, Consumer Reports raves this Roku smart TV comes with a great display quality that can be hard to find in a budget-friendly option. On top of that, the Roku voice remote allows you to quickly change channels, volume, input and more!

Mid-Priced Option with Premium Features: Samsung 65" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV, $1498, Amazon

Also available at Walmart and Best Buy.

This QLED TV gives viewers a high-quality display at a relatively reasonable price. According to Consumer Reports, the smart model also includes a Bixby digital voice assistant that is compatible with other Bixby-enabled devices. Another great addition to this model is Samsung's Ambient Mode, which allows the screen to mimic the pattern of the wall behind it while displaying the time, weather or traffic.

Splurge Pick: LG OLED 4K UHD TV, $2297, Walmart

Also available at Best Buy.

This 4K OLED TV is the top of the line in Consumer Reports' recommendations. They say it is the cheapest 4K OLED TV from LG — but it still has all the bells and whistles. Consumer Reports recommended this model because of the picture quality and performance. It features a curved OLED screen that is perfect for a crowded living room on Super Bowl Sunday and ThinQ artificial intelligence compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. For those looking to splurge on a new TV for the family, this one is the total package!

Best Sound Bar: Vizio 36" 5.1.2 Sound Bar System, $400, Best Buy

This sound bar from Vizio was chosen as a "Best Buy" from Consumer Reports. It includes surround sound channels and wireless capability that also connects to Bluetooth, Chromecast and Google Assistant. Hear every play and cheer during the big game better than ever with this "full-featured" sound bar.

For more Consumer Reports picks, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!