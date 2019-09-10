TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

When thinking about major Amazon sales, our minds typically wander to Prime Day or Cyber Monday. Both of these hyped-up commerce events include dozens of discounts on nifty, gimmicky and unique items — many of which end up in our carts whether or not we actually need them.

Ever so often, however, the online retail giant will feature a sale filled with practical purchases that won't go unused — and this Amazon diaper sale is the perfect example.

Right now, you can save on some of the most popular diaper brands like Huggies, Pampers, Luvs and Amazon’s Mama Bear brand with the click of a button. Some noteworthy discounts include a $10 off coupon on a variety of Huggies diaper and wipes bundles, 40% off subscribe and save deals on bulk orders of wipes and major discounts on toddler night wear.

While the flashy items and last-minute buys that come with great deals are still tempting, you can be sure that these purchases are ones that have "practicality" written all over them. This sale will go throughout the end of September.

Check out some of our choices for the best diaper-related deals by reading on below!

This diapers and wipes bundle comes in seven sizes (newborn through size six) and is part of the "Little Snugglers" line. 84 diapers are included in the pack, along with six individual packets of wipes for a total of 288 wipes.

These GoodNites help kids manage overnight bed wetting. They come in various sizes for optimal fit, and the odor-absorbing fabric protects from unwanted smells.

This incredible 2-month Pampers bundle comes out to under $100 with the added $25 coupon. Simply add it to your cart and the discount will be applied.

By opting into Subscribe and Save orders, you can get this pack of 96 diapers for under $14. They're hypoallergenic, breathable and soft to the touch — and they include a Leak Lock System that helps eliminate leaks along with a waistband that aids against blowouts.

The Mama Bear wipes are hypoallergenic, fragrance free and made with cotton for extra softness. Now, you can save an extra 25% on this six pack of 72 wipes (for a total of 432 wipes).

Making the transition from diapers to the toilet? These Pull-Ups are designed for even the most active of kids and made to protect against inevitable accidents.

The Diaper Genie is loved by parents everywhere and you can get these refill bags at a hefty discount this month. This three-pack comes with a total of 810 bags so you won't have to run to the store more often than you'd like.

