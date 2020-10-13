Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day is here — which means it's time to score some savings on top home and kitchen appliances!

Whether you're looking to save on nifty kitchen tools like an Instant Pot or trying to score an affordable robotic vacuum, these Amazon Prime Day appliance deals have you covered.

With seven features, including a pressure cooker, yogurt maker, slow cooker and steamer, the Instant Pot can replace a wide range of kitchen appliances — and at more than 20% off, it's a steal.

Boost your home Internet connection with this device that can keep all your devices running as fast as possible.

These nifty vacuums are on sale for more than 35% off. Capable of cleaning an entire house on a single charge, they're an easy way to keep your home tidy.

Put a healthy twist on your favorite fried foods with this multi-functional air fryer, now on sale for 20% off.

Save over $100 on this air purifier, which can clean up to 420 square feet in just 15 minutes and is operated from your phone.

Have movie nights at home with this mini projector, now available for more than $100 off.

Whether you're working from home or just looking to upgrade your personal laptop, this lightweight laptop is your best bet. Plus, it's barely two pounds and holds a charge for up to 12 hours.

Save $150 on this smartwatch, which can do everything from track your exercise and energy levels to work as a GPS to play music.

Echo Dots are less than $20 with this epic deal! The smart speaker device can play music, answer questions and so much more.

