Whether you just became an Amazon Prime member in the early hours of this morning or have had your membership secured and computer at the ready since Prime Day was officially announced, you're probably looking to get your hands on the best Prime Day deals the two-day sale event has to offer. Luckily, we've got you covered.

If you're on the hunt for anything from a new pair of headphones to the latest smart device to wrap up as a present this year, you won't have to look too far. Below, we've rounded up all of the best Prime Day deals that day one of Prime Day has to offer.

We'll be updating this list as the day goes on, so be sure to keep checking back to catch some can't-miss deals. If you're looking to see the steepest markdowns at a glance, be sure to check out our Prime Day live blog here.

If you're hoping to place a DNA kit under the tree this year, you can snag this special combination pack from 23andMe for 50% off today.

You can snag the lite edition of the Fitbit Versa for more than 50% as part of today's Prime Day deals, which allows you to track your heart rate, receive call and text notifications and more.

You can save nearly 40% on this popular hair tool from Paul Mitchell, which features a large digital display for temperature control and ceramic plates that keep hair silky and smooth.

You can shop major deals on diapers, including this bundle from Pampers that includes wipes and an extra set for sensitive skin.

The steepest discount we've seen on Apple AirPods to date is this Prime Day deal, with a 28% markdown.

If you're working from home, a WiFi extender can help extend the WiFi coverage in certain areas of your home. This version from TP-Link is on sale for just $42 as part of today's Prime Day deals,

You can snag this SodaStream Jet Bundle for 15% off today to make all of your favorite beverages right at home.

Looking to try out an electric toothbrush? You can take advantage of this Prime-exclusive deal and save more than $50 on this version from Oral-B.

You can save 33% on this popular tablet from Samsung that can last for up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Now is the time to take advantage of a 38% markdown on the iRobot Roomba, and not only save $120 but save time on tasks around the house too.

It's finally time to stock up on fall style essentials, including this trendy pair from Amazon Essentials that is currently on sale for less than $25.

