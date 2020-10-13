Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Curious to see what other shoppers are scooping up during Amazon Prime Day? These are 10 sales consumers can't seem to get enough of this year!

Whether you're going for a run or simply hate getting tangled up in your headphones, these wireless earbuds come in pretty handy and offer up to five hours of listening time on one charge. Apple products don't go on sale all that often, so a 28% discount is definitely a reason to celebrate!

Shoppers are definitely digging the 29% discount on this smart watch that tracks your workouts and sleep, makes calls and sends texts, all with the help of Alexa. Even cooler? Every device comes with a 90-day free trial of Fitbit Premium so you can make the most of your fitness plan.

Through Wednesday, you can save 14% on this ultra popular smart watch that tracks energy levels, stress, sleep, hydration, menstruation cycles and more. The watch can also connect with headphones to play your favorite music and has a battery life of up to eight days.

Part pressure cooker, part air fryer, this bestselling appliance cooks food in a multitude of ways, including steaming, roasting, baking and broiling. The kitchen staple is 33% off right now and is perfect for the family that likes a little variety at dinnertime.

The words "healthy" and "frying" don't usually go hand in hand, but this whiz helps create delicious and nutritious fried food. You can air fry veggies, frozen foods and pizza alike and get a nice crisp finish without using oodles of oil. The non-stick basket is also dishwasher-safe, which is a pretty big plus!

We're all spending a lot more time at home, and movie night has taken on a whole new meaning lately. This deeply discounted projector (45% off) shows videos in amazing resolution and has dual built-in speakers that make it feel like you're at the theater.

This portable mini projector can show movies and home videos in HD up to 100 inches in size. It has a four-hour video playtime and shows crisp, clear video thanks to its autofocus and keystoning technology.

Learning to code never looked so fun! Kids can pick up some useful STEM skills and have a ball putting together these interactive "Star Wars" droids. With over 40 interactive missions available to play and 1,177 pieces, the set will keep kids busy for quite some time.

As part of Amazon Prime Day's tech deals, you'll save $100 on this new release that lets you watch TV, play music, control your smart home devices and more. The voice remote syncs with Alexa and offers access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes.

So, what sets the Google Pixel 4 apart from the competition? For starters, you can tell it what to do with Quick Gestures for those times when you can't actually touch your phone (like when you're driving or cooking). Aside from that, it's got a pretty impressive camera that helps control the exposure balance of different parts of your shots, and it screens all those annoying robocalls. Sounds pretty sweet to us!

