Whether you like to do the vacuuming yourself or prefer a robotic model that cleans up for you, Amazon Prime Day has plenty of deals on this popular household staple. With just a few hours left to scoop up these sales, Shop TODAY has rounded up 15 of the best vacuum deals for you. Happy shopping!

Amazon Prime Day Robotic Vacuum Deals

The Coredy R650 smart vacuum cleaner has a $50 off coupon and uses boost-intellect technology to increase suction power while cleaning carpets. It works equally well on hard floors and includes a washable HEPA filter.

An extra long battery life helps this robotic vacuum clean for up to 90 minutes in max mode and 250 minutes in mopping mode. The built-in gyroscope system helps you plan out your cleaning and the smart device has two control modes.

The leader in robotic vacuums has some amazing deals for Amazon Prime Day! The bestselling iRobot Roomba vacuum is currently 38% off and selling for $200. The smart vacuum connects to Wi-Fi and works with Alexa to clean your floors without you ever having to lift a finger. This model works well on hard floors and carpets alike and is great at sucking up pet hair.

You can save 44% on this self-emptying robotic vacuum right now! The bagless base can hold up to 30 days of dirt and will automatically recharge itself when its battery is low. Designed for pet owners, the device has powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

This ultra-slim robotic vacuum comes with boundary strips to help it avoid areas you don't want to clean and it tackles dirt and grime quietly at a low volume. The self-charging model is 43% off for Amazon Prime Day and can tackle hard floors or carpets. Even better, it can connect to the EufyHome app, Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control services.

Need a hand with vacuuming but don't want to listen to an obnoxiously loud device? The Roborock S65 cleans quietly and efficiently without disturbing you. You can customize its cleaning route too and create an exact room sequence for it to follow.

iRobot's i6 model smartly maps out your room so it can clean in the most efficient way possible. The clean base automatic dirt disposal empties itself after 60 days and AllergenLock bags keep pollen and mold at bay. Even better? It's 25% off!

An advanced laser navigation system helps this smart robot navigate your house and create logical cleaning paths. The vacuum has ultra powerful suction and is compatible with the ProscenicHome app and Alexa so you can easily give it directions. Oh and did we mention if can clean for up to 150 minutes straight?

Talk about a multitasker! This robotic vacuum doubles as a mop and is discounted by 44% right now. The device works on hard floors and carpets and uses multi-floor mapping to help you designate no-go-zones in every room.

Want a 33% discount from the leading robotic vacuum brand? Look no further! This iRobot vacuum has power-lifting suction capabilities and learns your cleaning habits over time. It connects to Google Assistant and Alexa and is a pro at sucking up pet hair, allergens and more.

Amazon Prime Day Traditional Vacuum Deals

Pet hair driving you crazy? This powerful vacuum tackles fur and stray hairs and empties seamlessly with a Cyclonic Pet Hair Spooling System. You can also add a Febreze filter if you'd like to nix some nasty odors as you clean away!

Sometimes, a cordless vacuum cleaner is the quickest and easiest way to make messes disappear, and this bagless version is 51% off today. It's small but mighty and can clean for up to 30 minutes without charging. As an added bonus, it's got a high efficiency filtration system and a washable dust cup/filter.

At 51% off, this one is bound to sell out fast! The Shark Navigator vacuum is lightweight, has a versatile HEPA filter and can fit up to 2.2 quarts of dust.

Clean for 55 minutes straight with this battery powered vacuum that's 30% off for Amazon Prime Day. The device easily converts to a hand vacuum and has three speed options to help clean rugs, hard floors and carpets.

Whether you're cleaning up pet hair or dirt, this popular model (25% off today) can scoop up all types of debris. The on/off brush roll helps you navigate around furniture and the HEPA filtration system keeps 99% of allergens and dust out of your way.

