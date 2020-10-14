Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day isn't over just yet! Day two of the sale event is in full swing and it's the perfect time to save on deals for all of your home needs before they're gone. Whether you could use a few new appliances for your kitchen, a desk for a home classroom or office or want to spend the fall lounging away on a new mattress, you can score major savings on all of your essentials.
Ahead, we've rounded up all of the standout deals on everything from air fryers to home office essentials that will last until day two of Amazon Prime days draws to a close.
Amazon Prime Day furniture deals
1. AmazonBasics Classic Leather Office Desk Guest Chair with Metal Frame
A welcomed addition to any home office, this leather chair is on sale today for 22% off.
2. Silverwood Side Table
Need something to keep your laptop propped up on all day? This chic marble side table is on sale for just $84.
3. Linen Faux Marble Table Set
This three-piece table set is easy to setup and even comes with all of the tools required for assembly.
4. Vecelo Dining Table with Chairs
Thanks to special savings, this dining table set is on sale for less than $150. It's crafted from tempered glass and steel for a polished, modern look.
5. Camabel Folding Storage Ottoman
You can save space and money thanks to a 20% discount on this storage ottoman that can hold up to 660 pounds.
6. Hahaland 2-in-1 Kids Table & Easel
For little learners, this table and easel set can help them create their own at-home classroom for less than $60.
7. Coleshome Computer Desk
For your own home office, this computer desk is a space-saving option that is on sale for 40% off right now.
Amazon Prime Day home tech deals
1. Ring Video Doorbell Pro
You can save on this Alexa-enabled doorbell today by taking advantage of a 32% markdown.
2. iRobot Roomba 692
If you're ready to cut the cord, you can save $120 on this smart vacuum right now.
3. iRobot Roomba i6+
This version of the Roomba boasts smart-mapping capabilities for a more efficient clean, and is currently on sale for 25% off.
4. iRobot Roomba 981
This Roomba is perfect for homes with pets, as it uses rubber bristles to suction up pet hair from carpets and hard floors. It's on sale today for just $400.
5. Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
This vacuum from Eufy is on sale for 43% off today and boasts up to 100 minutes of vacuuming time at once.
6. Hoover UH74110 Pet Max Vacuum Cleaner
Specifically designed for homes with pets, this vacuum from Hoover uses Allergenblock technology to capture 97% of pet dander, dust and pollen.
7. Hoover UH72625 WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Vacuum Cleaner
In a Prime-exclusive deal you can snag this vacuum for just $135, but act quick — the deal ends soon!
8. TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
To extend the range of your WiFi coverage, this extender can connect up to 25 devices without lagging.
9. TP-Link N300 Wireless Nano Travel Router
Need a stronger WiFi signal on the go? This mini router can create a secure hotspot wherever you are.
10. TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router
If your house is full of online learners, this smart router boasts parental control for a secure WiFi network.
11. The Bose SoundLink Revolve
We'll all be playing Christmas music before we know it — why not listen out of a new speaker? You can save $80 on this wireless speaker from Bose that boasts up to 12 hours of playing time.
12. Bose Frames & SoundLink Color II Bundle
If cool sunglasses were on your gift list, this bundle won't disappoint. It features Bose sunglasses with a built-in speaker as well as a Bose SoundLink speaker, so they can bring the audio on the go, wherever they go.
Amazon Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
1. Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker
Whether you need to slow cook, air fry, broil or anything in-between, this 11-in-1 gadget can make it happen. It's currently on sale for $120 as part of a Prime-exclusive deal.
2. Black SodaStream Jet
You can snag the SodaStream Jet for 40% off as part of the final day of Prime markdowns to brew up flavored seltzers at home.
3. SodaStream Jet Bundle
You can save $60 as part of today's Prime Day deals on a bundle that's perfect for gifting. It includes zero calorie fruit drops, reusable carbonating bottles and more.
4. Calphalon Intellicrisp 2-Slice Toaster
This smart toaster from Calphalon is on sale for less than $50 today. It uses advanced heat technology and an LED timer to toast any carb-loaded bread to perfection.
5. Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System
This complete system can help make smoothies, cookie dough, sauces and more thanks to five auto-set programs. You can snag it on sale for 15% off today.
Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
1. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Griddle
If you're looking to save on cast iron, consider this your shot! This griddle from Le Creuset is on sale for just $90 for today only.
2. Stasher Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bags
These reusable storage bags can make lunch time easier, and cost less than $15. They're perfect for storing sandwiches, snacks and everything in between.
3. Calphalon Classic Pots and Pans Cooking Set
This cooking set with pot inserts is on sale for just $173, meaning you can save nearly $70 on a seven-piece set.
4. Gotham Steel Stackable Pots and Pans
This 10-piece cookware set has been marked down by 16%, bringing the total just under $100.
Amazon Prime Day bedding deals
1. Best Price Mattress 2.5-inch Memory Foam Topper
You can save 35% right now on this ventilated memory foam mattress topper that can make your old mattress feel like new.
2. AmazonBasics All-Season Cotton Weighted Blanket
Thanks to a 40% discount, you can get your hands on a weighted blanket for just $33 today — an exclusive Prime Day discount.
3. AmazonBasics Down Alternative Bed Pillows for Stomach and Back Sleepers
You can save 20% on this two-for-one deal today. The plush pillows are stuffed with a down alternative that won't irritate allergy sufferers.
4. Uozzi Three-Piece Bedding Set
This bedding set looks way more expensive than it actually is — and you can take advantage of a 20% discount on it right now.
Amazon Prime Day mattress deals
1. Vibe 12-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Thanks to a 29% discount, this memory foam mattress is available for less than $200 on Prime Day.
2. Sleep Innovations Shiloh 14-inch Memory Foam Mattress
This mattress usually costs over $400, but special Prime Day savings have brought the price tag down to just $290.
3. Linenspa 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress
This king-sized mattress is on sale for $224 thanks to a 30% discount.
4. Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress
The newest edition of this queen-sized mattress is on sale for 20% off right now.
5. Signature Sleep Memoir 8-inch Memory Foam Mattress
This memory foam mattress from signature sleep is on sale for 40% off today, and with Prime Day savings ending in just a few hours this might be the last chance to catch a deal this good.
Amazon Prime Day home tool deals
1. Black + Decker Cordless Drill
A 41% discount has brought this cordless drill down to just $30 on Prime Day.
2. Black + Decker Cordless Drill Combo Kit
You can gift dad an entire tool set for less than $100 this year thanks to a 19% markdown on this kit from Black + Decker.
