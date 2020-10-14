Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day isn't over just yet! Day two of the sale event is in full swing and it's the perfect time to save on deals for all of your home needs before they're gone. Whether you could use a few new appliances for your kitchen, a desk for a home classroom or office or want to spend the fall lounging away on a new mattress, you can score major savings on all of your essentials.

Ahead, we've rounded up all of the standout deals on everything from air fryers to home office essentials that will last until day two of Amazon Prime days draws to a close.

Amazon Prime Day furniture deals

A welcomed addition to any home office, this leather chair is on sale today for 22% off.

Need something to keep your laptop propped up on all day? This chic marble side table is on sale for just $84.

This three-piece table set is easy to setup and even comes with all of the tools required for assembly.

Thanks to special savings, this dining table set is on sale for less than $150. It's crafted from tempered glass and steel for a polished, modern look.

You can save space and money thanks to a 20% discount on this storage ottoman that can hold up to 660 pounds.

For little learners, this table and easel set can help them create their own at-home classroom for less than $60.

For your own home office, this computer desk is a space-saving option that is on sale for 40% off right now.

Amazon Prime Day home tech deals

You can save on this Alexa-enabled doorbell today by taking advantage of a 32% markdown.

If you're ready to cut the cord, you can save $120 on this smart vacuum right now.

This version of the Roomba boasts smart-mapping capabilities for a more efficient clean, and is currently on sale for 25% off.

This Roomba is perfect for homes with pets, as it uses rubber bristles to suction up pet hair from carpets and hard floors. It's on sale today for just $400.

This vacuum from Eufy is on sale for 43% off today and boasts up to 100 minutes of vacuuming time at once.

Specifically designed for homes with pets, this vacuum from Hoover uses Allergenblock technology to capture 97% of pet dander, dust and pollen.

In a Prime-exclusive deal you can snag this vacuum for just $135, but act quick — the deal ends soon!

To extend the range of your WiFi coverage, this extender can connect up to 25 devices without lagging.

Need a stronger WiFi signal on the go? This mini router can create a secure hotspot wherever you are.

If your house is full of online learners, this smart router boasts parental control for a secure WiFi network.

We'll all be playing Christmas music before we know it — why not listen out of a new speaker? You can save $80 on this wireless speaker from Bose that boasts up to 12 hours of playing time.

If cool sunglasses were on your gift list, this bundle won't disappoint. It features Bose sunglasses with a built-in speaker as well as a Bose SoundLink speaker, so they can bring the audio on the go, wherever they go.

Amazon Prime Day kitchen appliance deals

Whether you need to slow cook, air fry, broil or anything in-between, this 11-in-1 gadget can make it happen. It's currently on sale for $120 as part of a Prime-exclusive deal.

You can snag the SodaStream Jet for 40% off as part of the final day of Prime markdowns to brew up flavored seltzers at home.

You can save $60 as part of today's Prime Day deals on a bundle that's perfect for gifting. It includes zero calorie fruit drops, reusable carbonating bottles and more.

This smart toaster from Calphalon is on sale for less than $50 today. It uses advanced heat technology and an LED timer to toast any carb-loaded bread to perfection.

This complete system can help make smoothies, cookie dough, sauces and more thanks to five auto-set programs. You can snag it on sale for 15% off today.

Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

If you're looking to save on cast iron, consider this your shot! This griddle from Le Creuset is on sale for just $90 for today only.

These reusable storage bags can make lunch time easier, and cost less than $15. They're perfect for storing sandwiches, snacks and everything in between.

This cooking set with pot inserts is on sale for just $173, meaning you can save nearly $70 on a seven-piece set.

This 10-piece cookware set has been marked down by 16%, bringing the total just under $100.

Amazon Prime Day bedding deals

You can save 35% right now on this ventilated memory foam mattress topper that can make your old mattress feel like new.

Thanks to a 40% discount, you can get your hands on a weighted blanket for just $33 today — an exclusive Prime Day discount.

You can save 20% on this two-for-one deal today. The plush pillows are stuffed with a down alternative that won't irritate allergy sufferers.

This bedding set looks way more expensive than it actually is — and you can take advantage of a 20% discount on it right now.

Amazon Prime Day mattress deals

Thanks to a 29% discount, this memory foam mattress is available for less than $200 on Prime Day.

This mattress usually costs over $400, but special Prime Day savings have brought the price tag down to just $290.

This king-sized mattress is on sale for $224 thanks to a 30% discount.

The newest edition of this queen-sized mattress is on sale for 20% off right now.

This memory foam mattress from signature sleep is on sale for 40% off today, and with Prime Day savings ending in just a few hours this might be the last chance to catch a deal this good.

Amazon Prime Day home tool deals

A 41% discount has brought this cordless drill down to just $30 on Prime Day.

You can gift dad an entire tool set for less than $100 this year thanks to a 19% markdown on this kit from Black + Decker.

