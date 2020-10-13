Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The official Amazon 2020 gift guides can help you pick out the perfect gift for friends, family and other loved ones— and on Amazon Prime Day, you can save big on some listed items!

We rounded up the best deals from the gift guides to help you get your holiday shopping done early. While you're at it, don't forget to check out all of the other Prime Day deals we've rounded up that you might just want to gift to yourself!

Surprise the skincare aficionado in your life with this spa-quality cleansing brush, perfect for all skin types and capable of removing even the tiniest impurities.

Give your loved ones the gift of family history with this bestselling DNA kit from 23andMe, now available for 50% off.

Know someone who hates cleaning? Splurge on this self-cleaning robot vacuum, now on sale for more than $250 off.

It's rare for AirPods to go on sale, but right now they're available for more than 25% off! The perfect stocking stuffer, these earbuds automatically connect to Apple devices and are Siri-enabled.

This child-friendly tablet is a great way for kids to read, play and access online educational content. Detailed parental controls help keep kids safe.

Save more than 40% on this whisper-quiet humidifier, perfect for nurseries or bedrooms! It even doubles as a gently glowing nightlight.

Keep your hair great at home with this multi-feature hair dryer! Multiple heat settings make it safe for any hair type, and natural ion output fights frizz.

Get warm and cozy with this two-sided heated blanket! The sherpa and mink material means that even when it's turned off, you'll be toasty warm.

Keep an eye on your furry friends even when you're not at home with this doggy camera, now on sale for more than $100 off!

Get salon-quality curls while staying safe at home with this curling iron! With multiple heat and timer settings and three-direction curl control, it's never been easier to perfect curls at home.

