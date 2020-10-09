You can score major deals from Walmart, Target and more this week — here's how

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

October is the month to save big on all of the items you would normally consider a splurge. With Amazon Prime Day just days away, plenty of other retailers are also offering major markdowns on top-rated and brand name items ahead of the holiday season too.

Thanks to major sales from Walmart, Target, Macy's and more, you no longer have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop the best deals. Some of them are already in full swing, while others will be kicking off at the beginning of next week to offer even bigger savings to those looking to get a head start on holiday shopping.

Whether you simply want to browse some early deals or can't wait until November to start checking off items on your gift list (or even making a purchase for yourself), we rounded up some of the best sale events going on right now, on everything from beauty to appliances.

Walmart Big Save Event

Walmart's Big Save Event officially kicks off on Oct. 11, but you can already score major savings thanks to early deals happening right now.

If you're looking to put healthier alternatives on the Thanksgiving table this year, an air fryer is an easy way to whip up quick appetizers. You can snag this popular version from Ninja for just $70 as part of early deals from Walmart's Big Save Event.

You can score this Eddie Bauer Parka for just $120 before the days start to get colder. It's available in three different colors and five different sizes, so you can find the perfect style to keep you warm this winter.

Started exercising at home more? This generation of the Apple Watch is on sale for less than $200 and includes GPS capabilities that can help track your movements on daily walks or jogs to help you reach your fitness goals.

Home Depot Fall Savings

Home Depot's fall sale will officially launch on Oct. 13 and last until Oct. 15, with discounts of up to 50% off interior furniture, kitchenware and more. Until then, there are plenty of deals to take advantage of right now, on everything from appliances to gadgets.

Robot vacuums are bound to be on at least one holiday gift list this year. Thanks to deals on appliances from Home Depot, you can snag this version from Bobsweep for less than $200.

If you prefer cords on your vacuum, this model from Hoover works on both hardwood and carpet flooring and features a HEPA filter that helps to eliminate pet odor. You can take advantage of a 25% markdown right now as part of early savings Home Depot is offering shoppers.

You can save on this bundle of air purifiers, scoring two for just $30 each. Each purifier features two-speed operation and can remove bacteria, mold viruses and other harmful pathogens from the air with the press of a button.

Target Deal Days

Target will run two days of deals on Oct. 13 and 14, with hundreds of thousands of items on sale across categories like tech, home office supplies and more.

Working from home? If you've been waiting to splurge on a piece of tech to make the job easier, you can take advantage of early savings from Target's Deal Days and save $60 on this laptop from Lenovo.

Another work-from-home essential, this leather chair provides lumbar and head support with a polished leather look. If your home office is missing comfort, you can snag this executive chair for less than $300.

Looking forward to movie nights with the family this season? You can save $35 on this mini home projector from Vankyo, which can connect to your phone to create your own home theater in your living room.

Old Navy's "Giftober"

Old Navy is offering up to 50% off sitewide from Oct. 12 through Oct. 13. With certain styles starting at just $7, now is the perfect time to stock up on all of your holiday gifting (or refresh your fall wardrobe).

You can save 50% on denim from Old Navy during the brand's fall sale event, which means you can snag stylish pairs like these for just $15.

Even if your kids are learning in an at-home classroom, they can still dress for the occasion. You can find polos and other comfortable shirts like these on sale at Old Navy, with styles as low as $5.

If you plan on bundling your little ones up this fall and winter, this thermal tee is a stylish way to do it. It's available in six different colors, designs and sizes and is made from an ultra-soft cotton that they won't mind wearing under winter layers.

Bed Bath and Beyond Best of Fall Sale

Bed Bath and Beyond is also offering shoppers the chance to save on Oct. 13 and 14, but it's already launched deals on hundreds of items for your home, kitchen and more.

If baking has become a passion project while spending time at home, the KitchenAid Stand Mixer can help make the job easier. As part of major savings at Bed Bath and Beyond, you can save $150 on the red style of this kitchen gadget to make baking a little bit easier.

Planning on spending fall nights out by the fire? Or looking forward to next summer already? You can snag this popcorn maker on sale ahead of time for late-night snacking.

This five-piece bakeware set comes with everything you'll need to make loaves, brownies and more. Even better? It's currently on sale for 20% off.

Macy's Fabulous Fall Sale

Macy's is offering 20-50% off hundreds of items across categories such as clothing, home, kitchen and more. You can also score up to an additional 25% off select items when you use the code FALL at checkout.

Cast iron cookware makes a great gift during the holiday season, and you can save more than 50% on this pan from Martha Stewart's collection with Macy's.

Not only is this jacket irresistibly cute, but the price is irresistible too! It's currently on sale for just $15 and even comes with its own storage bag for days when your little one is on the go.

We've all been living in loungewear, so we'll take any excuse we can to stock up on comfortable leggings. This pair from Style & Co. features an extra-wide waistband that can help you feel comfortable and confident all day long.

