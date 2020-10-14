Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

October is the month to save big on all of the items you would normally consider a splurge. Now that Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, plenty of other retailers are also offering major markdowns on top-rated and brand name items ahead of the holiday season.

Thanks to major sales from Walmart, Target, Macy's and more, you no longer have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to shop the best deals. All of these deals are already in full swing, and with thousands of items on sale it can be a little overwhelming to sift through everything in order to find the best deals — so we did it all for you.

Whether you want to browse through some sales or simply can't wait until November to start checking off items on your gift list (or even making a purchase for yourself), we rounded up some of the best deals from sale events going on right now, on everything from beauty to appliances.

To shop this article by retailer, click the links below:

Walmart Big Save Event

Walmart's Big Save Event officially kicked off on Oct. 11 and will last until Thursday, Oct. 15, with deals on everything from fashion essentials to kitchen appliances.

The latest edition of Apple's AirPods are down to one of their lowest prices to date: $199. They boast active noise cancellation as well as silicone ear tips and deliver up to 24 hours of battery life after charging.

If you're looking to put healthier alternatives on the Thanksgiving table this year, an air fryer is an easy way to whip up quick appetizers. You can snag this popular version from Ninja for just $69 as part of early deals from Walmart's Big Save Event.

You can score this Eddie Bauer Parka for just $60 before the days start to get colder. It's available in three different colors and five different sizes, so you can find the perfect style to keep you warm this winter.

Started exercising at home more? This generation of the Apple Watch is on sale for less than $200 and includes GPS capabilities that can help track your movements on daily walks or jogs to help you reach your fitness goals.

This portable fire pit makes it easy to keep cozy in your backyard, on the patio or at the campground as the colder days approach. For less than $50, it comes with everything you'll need to keep the fire going, including a mesh screen, poker, wood grate and cover.

Target Deal Days

Target's deals started yesterday, on Oct. 13 and will last through today, Oct. 14, with hundreds of thousands of items on sale across categories like tech, home office supplies and more.

While robot vacuums might make life easier, they are usually difficult to find great deals on. This version from Anker is currently on sale for $170, a steep markdown from the original price of $250.

One of our favorite hair tools is on sale for less than $30 as part of Target's Deal Days event. It can deliver salon-worthy results in a matter of minutes, leaving hair silky and smooth.

Looking forward to movie nights with the family this season? You can save $35 on this mini home projector from Vankyo, which can connect to your phone so you can create your own home theater in your living room.

You can save $80 on this flat screen TV that features a built-in Roku platform along with the Roku remote. It also boasts Google- and Alexa-enabled capabilities to enhance your streaming experiences with devices you might already have.

Working from home? If you've been waiting to splurge on a piece of tech to make the job easier, you can take advantage of early savings from Target's Deal Days and save $60 on this laptop from Lenovo.

Another work-from-home essential, this leather chair provides lumbar and head support with a polished leather look. If your home office is missing comfort, you can snag this executive chair for less than $300.

With a 43% off markdown, you can save $150 on Beats over-ear headphones. The headphones boast over 22 hours of battery life and can quickly recharge in 10 minutes to give you an additional three hours of playing time.

Bed Bath and Beyond Best of Fall Sale

Bed Bath and Beyond is also offering shoppers the chance to save on the 14, with deals on hundreds of items for your home, kitchen and more.

The Ninja Professional Plus is designed to make everything from smoothies to sauces. It features nine different speed settings to prep any meal and dishwasher safe parts that allow for easy care afterwards. Even better? It's on sale for 15% off right now.

Available in sizes ranging from twin to California king, these sheets are currently on sale for as low as $30, so you can revamp your bedroom without breaking the bank.

You can snag this sleek electric scale for less than $25 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now. The LCD display makes it easy to read and the glass design makes it a welcomed piece of bathroom decor.

Cast iron cookware is the perfect addition to any kitchen. You can take advantage of a 33% discount right now and add this skillet to your cart for less than $20.

If it's time to replace your old knife set that's graced your kitchen counter for years, you can save $20 on this set from Chicago Cutlery right now.

For decor that is as adorable as it is functional, this pumpkin-shaped dutch oven is a steal. It is on sale right now for 50% off and is perfect for making soups or bisques this season.

Home Depot Fall Savings

Home Depot's fall sale officially launched on Oct. 13 and will last until Oct. 15, with discounts of up to 50% off interior furniture, kitchenware and more.

Robot vacuums are bound to be on at least one holiday gift list this year. Thanks to deals on appliances from Home Depot, you can snag this version from Bobsweep for less than $200.

If you prefer cords on your vacuum, this model from Hoover works on both hardwood and carpet flooring and features a HEPA filter that helps to eliminate pet odor. You can take advantage of a 25% markdown right now as part of early savings Home Depot is offering shoppers.

You can save on this bundle of air purifiers, scoring two for just $30 each. Each purifier features two-speed operation and can remove bacteria, mold viruses and other harmful pathogens from the air with the press of a button.

Old Navy's "Giftober"

Old Navy is offering up to 50% off sitewide. With certain styles starting at just $7, now is the perfect time to stock up on all of your holiday gifting (or refresh your own fall wardrobe).

You can save 50% on denim from Old Navy during the brand's fall sale event, which means you can snag stylish pairs like these for just $15.

Even if your kids are learning in an at-home classroom, they can still dress for the occasion. You can find polos and other comfortable shirts like these on sale at Old Navy, with styles as low as $5.

If you plan on bundling your little ones up this fall and winter, this thermal tee is a stylish way to do it. It's available in six different colors, designs and sizes and is made from an ultra-soft cotton that they won't mind wearing under winter layers.

Macy's CEO Email Event

Macy's is offering up to 25% off hundreds of items across categories such as clothing, home, kitchen and more when you use the code THANKYOU at checkout. You can also score free shipping on all orders, aside from furniture and mattress purchases.

Not only is this jacket irresistibly cute, but the price is irresistible too! It's currently on sale for just $15 and even comes with its own storage bag for days when your little one is on the go.

We've all been living in loungewear, so we'll take any excuse we can to stock up on comfortable leggings. This pair from Style & Co. features an extra-wide waistband that can help you feel comfortable and confident all day long.

Just because summer is over doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to the grill! You can save $75 on this indoor grill from Ninja (which also doubles as an air fryer) during Macy's CEO event.

At a 75% discount, this luggage is quite the steal.

To stay up to date on the latest Prime Day deals, check out all of Shop TODAY’s Amazon Prime Day 2020 coverage here.

For similar Prime Day 2020 deals, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!