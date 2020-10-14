Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prime Day was created by Amazon which has an affiliate relationship with TODAY. Whenever you buy an Amazon product through our site, Amazon pays TODAY a small commission on that sale.

It's rare to catch luxury beauty items on sale, but Amazon Prime Day is bringing some major markdowns on products that would normally be considered a splurge.

Whether your skin care routine could use a revamp or you want to treat your hair to a spa day with professional-grade products, you can indulge in some self-care that both you and your wallet will appreciate. Many of these deals on all things beauty are hidden within the millions of items on sale right now, but we rounded up all of the best deals that are worth adding to your cart before Amazon Prime Day draws to a close.

Read on for the full list of skin care, makeup, hair products and more from luxury brands that you can score on sale today.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all our picks.

Prime Day luxury skin care deals

Treat your eyes to this under-eye cream that works to reduce dark circles and puffiness. This top-rated beauty product is currently on sale for less than $20.

Another eye cream on sale is this formula from Elizabeth Grant that is suitable for use on sensitive skin. Today, you can save an additional 40% off at checkout when you apply the coupon.

French skin care brand Bioderma has a variety of skin care items on sale, but you can snag this cleansing oil for less than $15 today thanks to a 30% off markdown.

Differin became a popular pick for skin care over the summer and now you can get your hands on not only the gel, but the cleanser and moisturizer as well. As part of today's Prime Day deals, the complete kit is on sale for 20% off.

The colder months call for intense hydration — luckily, you can take advantage of a 20% markdown at checkout on this popular moisturizer just in time for the winter.

This intense exfoliator from Murad utilizes alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to exfoliate the skin without any harsh beads. You can snag the 4.8-star rated cleanser for 30% off today.

Another way to deliver hydration to your skin is with a face mask. This formula from Peter Thomas Roth is already on sale for $39, but Prime members can take advantage of an extra 30% off at checkout.

From removing makeup to cleansing the skin, this balm from Elemis can be used for a variety of skin care concerns. In a Prime-exclusive deal, you can add it to your cart for just $45.

You can save 30% on this popular drying lotion that works to target blemishes overnight thanks to a Prime-exclusive deal.

Prime Day luxury makeup deals

This bestselling lash enhancer is currently on sale for 30% off thanks to special Prime Day savings. One bottle of the serum can give you longer, thicker lashes in three months.

Stila is offering Prime members an exclusive chance to save on this top-rated eyeliner that's available in nine different colors and three different styles. Say hello to the perfect cat-wing.

A BB cream can provide just the right amount of coverage with a lighter feel than foundation. This formula from Jane Iredale is available in 10 different shades, and Prime members can save an additional 30% off at checkout.

Lady Gaga's cosmetic line, Haus Laboratories, is offering 40% markdowns on dozens of products, including this eyeshadow palette. It features 10 richly-pigmented shades that can be used to create the perfect fall eye look.

For a semi-matte look with SPF protection, this foundation from Perricone MD is an option to consider thanks to a Prime-exclusive 30% off deal.

If mascara is the only makeup you've been wearing for the past few months, this formula from Lorac can help amp up your eye look. It comes in one smudge-resistant black shade that is currently on sale for 30% off.

Prime Day luxury hair care deals

This shampoo from Color Wow can help protect color-treated hair while giving it some extra shine throughout the day. Thanks to a Prime Day deal, you can snag it for less than $20.

Another top-rated styling product from Color Wow is this leave-in treatment formulated for damaged hair. It's packed with hair-loving ingredients such as sea kale and amino acids that work to strengthen the hair and reduce breakage. Even better? It's on sale for 30% off today.

For extra volume, a texturizing spray can be a game-changer. You can save 33% on this bestselling hairspray from Oribe as part of day two Prime Day deals.

Whether your locks could use shine or texture, this styling oil from Sebastian can provide 48 hours worth of results. Even better? It's on sale for an eye-catching 51% off today.

This professional grade styling iron from BabylissPRO is the bestselling straightening iron on Amazon — and it's on sale for just $98 today.

Prime Day luxury personal care deals

You can take advantage of a 44% discount on Crest Whitestrips in a Prime-exclusive deal that ends tonight. This kit can be used once a day and can deliver results that last for up to one year.

If you've turned to at-home hair removal, this tool from Braun can make the job a little easier. It's a current bestseller and is on sale for more than 40% off right now.

For a deeper cleanse, this electric brush from Foreo uses pulsations to remove dirt, oil and unclog pores. You can take advantage of a 40% discount today, the last day of Amazon Prime Day.

This luxury fragrance is on sale for less than $20 today thanks to a Prime Day deal. The larger size is also discounted, and you can snag it for just $32.

To stay up to date on the latest Prime Day deals, check out all of Shop TODAY’s Amazon Prime Day 2020 coverage here.

For similar Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!